The 2023 All-Oelwein Daily Register boys basketball team
A panel of four area coaches and Daily Register sports editor Gidal Kaiser voted for the All-ODR boys basketball teams. Nominees were based on coaches’ input and all-district lists. Anyone on an all-district list was added.
Every player nominated was placed on one of three teams — first team, second team, honorable mention — via voting. Each team is five players.
ODR Player of the Year Mason Harter is automatically on the first team. Here are the 2023 All-ODR boys basketball teams, listed in alphabetical order.
First team
Blake Reichter, Sr., F
2nd team all-Upper Iowa Conference
11.8 points 7.7 rebounds
1.2 steals 1.0 assists, blocks
48.8%FG 66.4%FT
“Blake has been a glue guy for us the last two years and has shown a lot of ability over the last two years for us. His most important ability has been availability — he ranks second in school history games started. Blake always gives outstanding effort on both ends of the court. He’s certainly gonna be missed and I just can’t say enough about what he meant to our team the last few years.” — head coach Matt Krambeer
Cael Reichter, Soph., F
IBCA All-Substate 4
1st team all-Upper Iowa Conference
15.9 points 9.3 rebounds
1.9 assists 1.8 steals
1.3 blocks 48.7%FG 73.1%FT
“Cael really burst on the scene for us this year. Coming into his sophomore year, we thought he’d be able to help the team, but to what extent was a question mark. As the season progressed Cael proved to be a versatile player and met every challenge asked of him. Cael has the drive to get better and understands he has a tremendous potential for growth as he prepares for his next few years of basketball.” — Krambeer
Conall Sauser, Soph., F
IBCA All-Substate 4
1st team All-NICL East
13 points 9.1 rebounds
1.2 assists, steals 0.7 blocks
50.6%FG 60.8%FT
“Conall had an awesome year for us, he was a consistent force for us in games. He’s very deserving of this honor.” — head coach Michael Mohlis
Andrew Westpfahl, Sr., G
1st team All-NICL East
21.5 points 3.6 rebounds
3.9 assists 1.9 steals
48%FG 75.9%FT
“Andrew and Casey’s leadership roles weren’t always vocal. It was what they did. They led by their actions — how hard are you working in a drill, how hard are you working on the court? How hard are you doing everything in practice? To have seniors who are dedicated here, getting things done all the time, it provides great leadership.” — head coach Marty McKowen
Second team
Jaymison Howard, Jr., G
2nd team All-NICL East
10.4 points 2 rebounds
1.6 assists 1.2 steals
34.2%FG 69%FT
“Jay is our main perimeter threat. He can heat up in a hurry. Jay had several big offensive games for us, but his defense showed the most growth throughout the year.” — head coach Mike Quigley
Carter Jeanes, Sr., F
2nd team All-NICL East
10.1 points 3.3 rebounds
2.5 assists 1.1 steals
0.5 blocks 35.5%FG
63.6%FT
“Carter and Garet both were hard workers, bringing great energy and effort each night as well as leading as captains for us. Awesome to see them on this list.” — Mohlis
Garet Kiel, Jr., G
Honorable mention All-NICL East
7.3 points 3.1 rebounds
2.1 assists, steals
42.7%FG 54.3%FT
Tatum Nuss, Soph., G
2nd team All-NICL East
8 points 3.4 rebounds
2.1 assists 1.3 steals
40.4%FG 63.2%FT
“Tatum is a young player that grew his game throughout the season. He faced a lot of adversity and triumphed over it. He attacks the offensive end of the basket and is an opportunistic defensive player.” — head coach Mike Quigley
Casey O’Donnell, Sr., G
2nd team All-NICL East
Honorable mention (alphabetical order)
Ethan DeTemmerman, Jr., G
Honorable mention All-NICL East
7.5 points 1.8 rebounds
1.7 assists 0.5 steals
31.9%FG 57.1%FT
Andre Fuentes, Jr., G
Honorable mention All-Upper Iowa Conference
7.5 points 2.9 rebounds
2.6 assists 0.9 steals
44.2%FG 71.9%FT
Creighton Houge, Sr. F
Honorable mention All-Upper Iowa Conference
11.3 points 3.6 rebounds
61%FG 42.9%FT
Brooks Ingels, Sr. G
Honorable mention All-Upper Iowa Conference
11.7 points 5.5 rebounds
2.8 assists 33.2%FG
56.7%FT
Peyton Loftsgard, Jr., G
Honorable mention All-Upper Iowa Conference
5.0 points 2.2 rebounds
1.4 assists 1.2 steals
30.5%FG 64.7%FT
Achilles Quigley, Jr., F
2nd team All-NICL East
6.6 points 4.3 rebounds
1.1 assists 1.4 steals
38.2%FG 75%FT
Kallen Wilharm, Soph., F
Honorable mention All-NICL East
10.2 points 5.2 rebounds
44.4%FG 69.2%FT