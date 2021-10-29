INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors invited the administrators of the Independence schools to their October 20 lunch meeting at Pizza Ranch.
After dining each was asked to give a brief introduction and discuss issues they are currently dealing with in the schools.
Present for the event were Superintendent Russ Reiter, Jr/Sr High Principal John Howard, Jr/Sr High Assistant Principal Dewey Hupke, East Elementary Principal Kay Reidy, West Elementary Principal Cheri Reed, Director of School improvement Erin Burmeister, Director of Finance Laura Morine, and Activities Director Justin Putz.
Among the topics raised:
- Enrollment at the Jr/Sr High School is up 30 students.
- Incident reports have decreased from 440 to 240 over two years. Not all of the progress was attributed to remote learning.
- Computer science / programming classes will be offered for grades K-12.
- The renovations of East and West Elementary are nearing completion. A public open house was scheduled for October 21. (See separate story in an upcoming Bulletin Journal)
- Grading is being standardized toward a 1-4 scale, where 3 is what the student should learn. The system is being implemented starting with Seventh Graders and can be translated for college transcript / grade point requirements.
- The current Senior Class is the ‘winningest’ class over their four year high school career.
- The facilities (gym, auditorium, fields, building) are recognized by visitors as being top notch. An important element in attracting new families and students to the district.
- While the elementary schools are getting remodeled a bit, the long term long is to build a new elementary school east of the high school. The old buildings may be repurposed for other school associated activities, from day care to college classrooms to AEA offices.