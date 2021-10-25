Benton junior Trey Schulte is heading back to Fort Dodge to run in the State Cross Country Meet on Friday, marking his return to the field two years after first qualifying as a freshman runner.
“I remember it being a great experience and I wanted to take it all in,” Schulte said. “Not many freshmen make it there. I treated it as a once in a lifetime experience.”
But Schulte didn’t want it to be a one-time deal. He’d enjoyed success at both the middle school level and his first year of varsity cross country. Coach Marty Thomae remembered watching Schulte place in the top 15 in most races between both his junior high school and going into his high school career.
“He’s a dedicated runner, pretty quiet when he first came in,” Thomae said. “I met Trey through his sister, Holli, running for me. Everyone liked him. As the season went long, Trey got stronger and had a good run at the conference meet. He ended up placing sixth at the state qualifier, which is pretty exciting for a freshman.”
His sophomore year got off to a decent start as well, placing within the top 15 at several meets. Yet as the season went on, Thomae noticed Schulte began to “stall out” and missed qualifying for State in 2020.
“Trey was frustrated with himself and concerned about his running,” Thomae said. “He vowed to himself to come back and have a better season this year.”
A foot injury during training slowed Schulte’s return this season. By late season, he was back to form and putting down times he ran his freshman year.
“My sophomore season motivated me to work harder,” Schulte said. “Last year’s ending encouraged me to run over the summer. When I came back for the season, I just got more comfortable with each meet I ran. I gained a lot of confidence back and got me through the season.”
Schulte ultimately reached his goal last week at the State Qualifying Meet at Solon High School, finishing 12th to punch his ticket as an individual. The Bobcats had run the course the week prior for the WaMaC Conference Meet, so Schulte knew what to expect against top competition from Solon and Marion.
“It was good to see where I could run faster and take turns faster,” Schulte said. “It was a difficult field of teams. But I like the competition. It made me feel better when I succeeded.”
Now Schulte will embark on another familiar course in Kennedy Park at State. Schulte placed 54th in Class 3A and has his sights on running a faster time while still remembering to drink in the moment of reaching State.
“It’s a great feeling to represent Benton Community there, but especially Coach Thomae,” Schulte said. “He does a lot for us and I want to make him proud.”
The next goal: break 17 minutes and see where that leads place-wise. Rain in the forecast for the week and conditions on the course may change.
“If he sticks his nose in a pack, runs well and the weather cooperates, he has a good chance of going under 17,” Thomae said. “We haven’t really talked about placing. It’s a tough race. We’re focused on seeing him succeed.”
Schulte and Class 3A boys runners are scheduled to run at approximately 3:15 on Friday. Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of the State Cross Country Meet in next week’s Vinton Eagle.