VINTON, Iowa – The season-long points battles come to an end this Sunday, August 21 at Benton County Speedway.
Points champions will be crowned in six weekly divisions during season championship night at The Bullring.
IMCA Modifieds presented by KISS Country 96.5, IMCA Stock Cars presented by Vermedahl Logistics, IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Christie Door Company, IMCA Hobby Stocks, IMCA Sport Compacts and INEX Legends presented by Legends.Direct will all be in action for the final weekly points race of the season.
Close battles are being contested in a number of the six divisions, including the Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and Legends. Single digit margins separate the top competitors in each of those divisions.
Lineups will be straight-up based on season point totals. Drivers will be required to start their heat races to retain their starting spots for their respective features.
Kids’ power wheels races will also be held prior to the event and during intermission.
Gates open at 4 p.m. Sunday with the drivers meeting at 5:30. Hot laps and racing will follow.
Grandstand admission is $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and veterans, and $5 for ages 6-14. Kids ages five and under will be admitted free if accompanying a paid adult. Pit passes are $30.
Championship night will be broadcast by IMCA.TV.