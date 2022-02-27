VS basketball saw their 2021-22 season conclude with a 69-45 loss at Dubuque Wahlert (15-6) in the first round of playoffs on February 21, with the Vikings done with a 3-19 record.
“Wahlert had it all: length, athleticism, skill set,” coach Joe Johnson said. “We competed very well in the first half and I couldn’t be prouder of our effort and execution. That’s a great team in a tough conference we played.”
The Vikings walked into Dubuque looking to limit Wahlert’s three point shooting and contain their post game. VS held the Golden Eagles to five of 17 outside shooting, but were killed on the glass 34-23 because of Wahlert’s size and length. 22 VS turnovers only added to their troubles.
“We were overwhelmed in the second half,” Johnson said. “They ran all these 6’-4” guys at us and fresh bodies wear you down. Foul trouble on our bigs hurt us on the glass. Wahlert got a lot of second and third chance opportunities to score.”
Sophomore Cameron Dunbar led the Vikings with 12 points, three rebounds and two steals. Senior Kaden Kingsbury finished with 10 points and two rebounds. Junior Hudson Carolan and sophomore Reese Truax each had six points in the loss.
“There’s no question we improved as the season went by,” Johnson said. “I honestly am proud of them. We had a rough go, and it would be so easy to quit. Instead, they showed up every day willing to battle. They are coachable and have the right attitudes. We certainly appreciate that as coaches.”
The Vikings will see seniors Kingsbury, Max Vasquez, Gunnar Moen and Jamin Stiefel graduate this May. While this group didn’t see much time on the varsity team until this season, Johnson appreciated their leadership and felt the younger players took note of their positive attitudes and respectable work ethics.
“It’s not a very big group, but they made the most of being off what they had,” Johnson said. “They’re just great kids.”
VS will return young talent next season, including their leading scorer in Dunbar (9.3 ppg), junior Bennett Rickels (6 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2 apg) and junior Austin Kemp (4.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg) as starters. Truax and freshman Ryan Sivola also developed as the season went along.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do still,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to be physically stronger because we’re not going to get any taller. There’s plenty of experienced guys coming back. Hopefully, we are willing to work a little harder in the offseason. I’m excited to see what they do.”