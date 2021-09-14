BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa – The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
The Resolution in part states “the County opposes the enactment of any legislation, executive order and administrative rules that would infringe upon the constitutional right of the people of the County to keep and bear arms or restrict the possession and purchasing of ammunition.”
While the language specifically uses “oppose,” the actions used to oppose higher government rulings was not stated.
Supervisor Don Shonka pointed out to the standing-room-only crowd that the Resolution is just a statement and has no legal bearing.
During the meeting Sheriff Scott Buzynski voiced his full support of the Resolution.
