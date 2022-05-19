Playing an opponent for a second time in a season is never easy, but Center Point-Urbana soccer got past conference rival Beckman Catholic once more on Wednesday to advance to next week’s semis.
“Each team knows how the other plays at this point,” coach Kevin Schmidt said. “I think that was very clear in the first half. We calmed down and stuck to our game, and it eventually worked out.”
Despite dominating possession in the first half, the Stormin’ Pointers could not find the back of the net against a stingy Blazers defense. In the second half, junior Kailey Spurlock was able to sneak a ball through to freshman Emily Bowe for the first goal. Moments later, senior Brianna Knight found freshman Logan Keller for the second goal, followed by Bowe finding an open Yana Gross for the final goal and putting the game away.
“We were able to sub and rotate starters and our bench without any letdown,” Schmidt said. “We kept possession as best as we could. We were able to connect that second half.”
The Stormin’ Pointers advance to Tuesday’s semifinal at Iowa City Regina (11-5), a faster team with “a couple of girls who know how to shoot the ball well” according to Schmidt. The winner will advance to the Regional final on May 26.