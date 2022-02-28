SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Upper Iowa got out to a fast start, but a cold spell late in the second half allowed the University of Minnesota Duluth to rally and claim a 76-73 win in the NSIC/Sanford Health semifinal on Tuesday.
Joe Smoldt led the Peacocks (25-5) with 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists while Lucas Duax added 14 points, four rebounds and three assists. Jake Hilmer scored 12 and dished out six assists in the game.
Drew Blair led the Bulldogs (25-4) with 29 points, while Josh Brown added 16 and five rebounds.
The Bulldogs only converted 3 of 19 shots from beyond the arc, but claimed a 48-28 advantage in points in the paint in part because of 11 offensive rebounds.
The Peacocks claimed a 36-33 lead at halftime off 11 points from Smoldt, nine from Dylan Jones and a combined 14 points from the Duax brothers, with Lucas and Connor scoring six apiece and Max adding two.
Upper Iowa shot 53.8 percent from the floor in the half.
UIU led 58-51 midway through the second half, but Blair kept the Bulldogs tight with his game-high 25th point on a driving layup.
The make sparked a 6-0 UMD run that put the Bulldogs ahead 64-63 into the under-five minute media timeout. The run continued after the timeout as UMD led 70-65 with just over a minute to play.
Brown later hit all net on the heave that beat the shot clock and put the Bulldogs up six, 73-67, with 36 seconds to play. UIU answered with a 3 from Smoldt to pull back within three, 73-70, with 26.1 on the clock.
UMD made three free throws in the final half-minute to secure a 76-70 lead and held on. Down the stretch, Brown led the Bulldogs with nine points in the final eight minutes.
Upper Iowa waits to hear if it is one of the five at-large teams to earn a berth to the NCAA Division II Central Regional on March 12-15.