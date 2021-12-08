Union girls basketball evened its season record on Tuesday as the Knights beat down Oelwein 41-28 in the first conference meeting of the two schools.
“We played them last year, but we have not played them much at all over the years,” coach Robert Driscol said. “Now that they are in the conference, we look forward to competing against them. I’ve known Jason (Oelwein’s coach) over the years through baseball and basketball so it’ll be nice to see him a couple of times during the season.”
Oelwein returned their entire lineup from last season, a contrast to Union’s youth. A slow start greeted both squads engaged in a 9-8 deadlock after one quarter. The Knights shrugged off the start and came out with their best quarter of the season, putting up 20 points and dominating the boards to go into halftime 28-19.
“The girls began executing things on both ends of the court to help us build a lead that held up in the end,” Driscol said. “I was pleased how the girls kept their composure after the slow start and didn’t get rattled. They picked up the defensive intensity from the second quarter on.”
That defensive intensity held the Huskies to three points in the third quarter, 10 for Union, to extend the Knights’ lead. While Oelwein outscored Union 6-3 in the final quarter, the damage had already been done. After starting the season 0-2, the Knights have won two straight.
“I think the girls and team are maturing as we progress in the early part of the season,” Driscol said. “Vinton-Shellsburg was a rough opening game for us as they are a quality team, but after that, the girls have been improving their execution of offenses, defenses, and playing well together.”
Sophomore Reagan Sorensen led with 14 points, three steals and two assists. Sophomore Brigette Rohrer totaled nine points, seven rebounds and two assists. The quartet of Rohrer, sophomore Dena Robb, sophomore Sydney Schmeucker and sophomore Mills combined for 30 rebounds
“Our free throw percentage and the number made was a drastic improvement over what it had been and was good to see,” Driscol said. “I thought Sydney played with intensity getting several rebounds and a couple important buckets for us. Reagan handled their full court man pressure very well throughout the game.”
Union (2-2) will travel to Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-2) on Friday and host Aplington-Parkersburg (3-1) on Tuesday.