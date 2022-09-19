TRIPOLI, IA – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Tripoli High School on Wednesday, September 14th. The award goes to any school that registers at least 90% of eligible students to vote. This is Tripoli’s first time winning the award.
“It is important for our future generations to be involved in civics and their community,” Secretary Pate said. “Tripoli High School has done a great job at engaging their students in the voting process by encouraging them to register to vote. The teachers and administrators here are setting strong examples for these students to follow and become active members in their community.”
The award was presented at an assembly for the 6-12 grades along with most of the staff and administration.
The Carrie Chapman Catt Award is named after the famous Iowan who was instrumental in securing passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women access to the ballot box over 100 years ago.