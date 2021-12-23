Buchanan County Cattlemen are seeking contestants to run for Buchanan County Beef Princess. The competition is open to unmarried females who are 16 to 18 years old.
The contestant or her parents must be engaged in the beef industry and a member of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.
Charli Sherman will become the 2022 Buchanan County Cattlemen’s Beef Queen at the banquet, to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, at the Heartland Acres Event Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Independence.
Tickets are $30/plate; Kids 5-12 $15; and under 5 are free.
To learn more about the Beef Princess competition, contact George Richardson at 319-634-3882 or leave a message.