A state ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender children passed the full Senate on Tuesday on a party-line, 33-16 vote, with one senator having been excused.
The bill, Senate File 538, prohibits Iowa doctors from authorizing or performing surgical interventions and other medical treatments, including prescribing puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy, on transgender children.
“These experimental procedures push vulnerable children down a one-way street that leads to permanent sterility and a lifetime of medical intervention,” said Republican Senator Jeff Edler, who was the only supporter of the bill to speak during Tuesday night’s debate, according to a Radio Iowa report. “Every child deserves a natural childhood, one that allows them to experience puberty and other natural changes that shape who they become.”
Democrats in the upper chamber, however, led by party leader Zach Wahls, were both outspoken and frank in their objections to the proposal and its likely effects.
“Senator, kids are going to kill themselves because of this law,” argued Wahls, in commentary rife with dramatic pauses. “Iowa children will die if this becomes law. That’s what will happen.
“You are outlawing, with this bill,” he continued, “care that reduces suicide likelihood by 73 percent. If you had a drug that you could give kids that would reduce suicide likelihood by 73 percent in a pill, you would say it’s a miracle drug.”
“Senate Republicans ignored the advice of doctors, the pleas of parents and the lived experience of Iowa kids tonight by forcing through a ban on gender-affirming care for young people,” Senate Democrats enumerated in a social media post following the debate. “This bill is an attack on freedom that will cost the lives of vulnerable youth in our state”
Other opponents of the legislation also offered their perspective on the bill’s advancement, including Becky Tayler, Executive Director of Iowa Safe Schools.
“This is a dark day for Iowa,”, Tayler observed in a news release. “While Iowa has historically been a leader for civil rights, the Iowa Legislature has sought to relentlessly demonize and harm transgender Iowans this year. This legislative session has seen over 30 bills attacking LGBTQ people, with many of them specifically targeting transgender youth. It is disappointing that Iowa Senate Republicans do not believe parental rights extend to parents of transgender children.”
Also approved in the Senate Tuesday night was Senate File 482, the proposal requiring K-12 students utilize only bathrooms and locker rooms matching the gender identified on their birth certificate.
“We all want the best for our kids,” said Republican Senator Cherielynn Westrich of Ottumwa, according to an Iowa Capital Dispatch report. “And when we send them off to school, we expect them to be safe, well cared for.
“Senate File 482 does just that. Iowa kids are all going to be safe, they’re all going to be well cared for, and they’re all going to be provided facilities where they can have privacy.”
In decrying the bill’s passage, Senate Democrats again noted the federal illegality of the proposal based on a 2020 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth District which allowed a transgender student to use the restroom corresponding to his preferred gender.
In addition to the legal objections, Democrats, led by Senator Liz Bennett of Cedar Rapids, also emphasized the harmful personal consequences likely to result from the legislation.
“This should be called the bathroom bullies bill,” Bennett said, passionately, “because that is what it does. Bills like these literally make the world smaller, more restrictive and more dangerous, not just for trans kids but for any kid who might not look how others think a boy or girl should look. It gives license to a new corps of Potty Police. Instead of minding their own business and just going to the bathroom, kids will use this to bully other kids.”
The basic issue, Bennett added, is “not new and it’s not about safety or privacy,” but rather reflects an effort to “use fear and violence to force people into gender roles assigned by society.”
“Bullying will still not be allowed in our schools,” Westrich responded, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch report. “This bill does not change that. … we are going to continue to work together and treat all students with dignity while protecting all students’ privacy rights.”
Both the gender-affirming care ban as well as the restrictions on school bathrooms now move to the Republican-controlled House for consideration.