Jeff and Susan Cornforth of Waverly believe they were destined to be together.
“Our meeting was preordained,” Jeff said.
“It was meant to be,” Susan agreed. “It was crazy. When we first met, we had all these places in common, where we had been to.”
The place they finally met was Seoul, South Korea, in November 1993. They were both in the Army and both deployed to the southeast Asian country. It was his third deployment there and her first.
Jeff arrived in Seoul a day after Susan did. While they waited for their assignments to be processed, they became acquainted through the actions of others. Jeff’s friend, Jody, wanted to talk to a 6-foot redhead who had just arrived.
“He didn’t know that there was a 6-foot blonde with her,” noted Jeff, who is 6 feet, 6 inches tall. “So I got the blonde. Worked out well for me!”
The four of them met up for meals as they waited for their processing to be completed, getting to know each other a bit.
“My buddy always wanted to sit with the redhead at meals,” Jeff said. “So of course I went and sat next to the blonde at meals. And we started talking. I really liked her. She really liked me, I think.”
The clock was ticking, though, and Susan would soon be sent on to her assignment farther north.
Jeff’s assignment was in trouble, however. A shoulder injury put him at risk of being sent back to the States and out of the Army for medical reasons.
At the last minute, after much argument and persuasion, he finally received medical clearance and was allowed to travel to his base.
“I ran outside, grabbed my bags real quick,” he said.
“They had the buses all loaded up,” Susan explained. “Just coincidentally, the last seat on the bus, after they decided that they were going to send him up there, was the seat next to me.”
They headed toward North Korea, to Dongducheon, where they would both be based, 13 miles from the demilitarized zone that lies between North and South Korea.
Susan, an Army specialist (SP4) who installed communications technology, would be at Camp Casey, the main base. Jeff, a sergeant in Army intelligence, would be at the adjacent Camp Hovey.
As they settled in at their bases, they were able to visit each other, and they went out together in groups of friends.
“Finally, I got up the nerve and asked her whether she wanted to go out dancing,” Jeff said. “I was hooked. Definitely hooked.”
They courted for several months, then Jeff started “testing the waters” of how she would respond if he were to propose. She always replied that she would probably say yes.
One day in May, Jeff went into the town, chose a ring in a jewelry store, and made arrangements with the owner to hold the ring for the next day, when he would bring an unsuspecting Susan in.
The next day he picked her up, and the two walked off base into Dongducheon.
“Our ultimate destination was to meet up at one of the bars with my guys,” Jeff said. “I wanted to walk a different route this time from what we usually would take. I told her I wanted to go shopping.”
“We wandered by this jewelry shop,” Susan said, “and he’s like, ‘We should go in here.’ We saw these really pretty rings. They were really cool.”
Jeff asked her which of the rings she would like. She indicated the ring he had chosen for her the day before, made of sterling silver with three hand-etched butterflies on it.
“I knew her pretty well by this point,” he said.
“It was so unique and pretty, and I was completely in love with it,” Susan said. “And then [the store owner] quoted this ridiculously high price.”
She said she knew neither of them could ever afford that amount. “That broke my heart, because I was totally in love with that ring.”
But Jeff and the store owner pretended to haggle, the price finally came down, and eventually Jeff got the ring. He and Susan left the store and headed to the intersection right in front of the building, to a crosswalk that would take them across four lanes of traffic.
“Except Korean traffic is never four lanes,” Susan said. “There might be four lanes marked…”
“But at stoplights, it becomes eight lanes,” Jeff continued.
“At that time, there weren’t a lot of sidewalks,” she said, “so there were people walking up and down the street. There was traffic going both ways. There were the little tractors that they used to get everywhere, that they used in the rice paddies.”
“There were occasional oxen,” Jeff said.
“Lots of street dogs and street cats and street kids,” Susan said.
“We got to the middle of the intersection,” Jeff said, “and I went down on one knee with the ring on my hand.”
“There was something going on with the crowd all around me. I turned around, and it was everything you imagine in a movie,” Susan said. “The street was ridiculously crowded with people on foot, people on every type of vehicle imaginable, including little tractors, little motorcycles, mopeds, cars, cabs, you name it!
“Traffic just stopped. I turned around, and there he was, 6-foot-6-inch Jeff, on one knee, with this ring. There was this circle, mostly of Koreans but also some fellow GIs. Everybody stopped, and he proposed.”
“The dogs even stopped,” Jeff said. “People started honking. They were honking and waving and laughing and yelling. It was like a big celebration. I looked over at the jewelry store door, and the shop owner and his wife were both in the doorway, and she had tears running down her face.”
“The shop owner had a huge grin on his face,” Susan said.
Susan “allowed me to take her hand and put the ring on her, and everyone started cheering,” Jeff said. “I made her say ‘yes.’ You can’t get the sale if you don’t ask.”
That unusual marriage proposal led to an unusual wedding.
“We got married twice,” Susan said.
The first time was in June 1995, just over a year after the proposal.
They had returned to the United States in December but were not together. Jeff was at Fort Campbell, on the Kentucky/Tennessee border, and Susan was stationed at Fort Huachuca in Arizona.
Jeff needed major surgery, and the only way Susan would be allowed to be there for it would be if they were married. So, once the surgery was scheduled, she drove 1,500 miles from Fort Huachuca to Fort Campbell, and they married June 14 in Tennessee, which did not require a waiting period for marriage licenses, as Kentucky did.
“Just because Uncle Sam decided that we needed to be married for me to be there for his surgery did not mean we weren’t going to go ahead with our (planned) wedding,” Susan said. “We went ahead and had our wedding in December. Our two anniversaries are six months and 15 days apart.”
Over the years, they have treated their summer anniversary—the legal one—as a celebration of their families coming together, and the winter anniversary as a more traditional observance.
That’s been 28 years of anniversaries now, the result of fate bringing them together, they think.
If Susan and Jeff hadn’t met in Korea, they are convinced they would have met somewhere else, perhaps in Panama, where they had both been trying to be stationed instead of Korea.
“Everything we were attempting to do, our paths were crossing, constantly,” said Jeff. “When those (Panama plans) fell through—I’m not going to say God ordained it, but whoever ordains that said, ‘No, you two really need to get together.’”