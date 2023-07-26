VINTON – People from outside of the county who come in to get a driver’s license could pay a $10 service fee, unless they pay property taxes in the county, according to discussion between the county treasurer and the Benton County Board of Supervisors. The meeting was Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the service center conference room in Vinton.
Treasurer Melinda Schoettmer talked about the new state law that allows counties that issue driver’s licenses to charge a $10 service fee to people who come in from outside of the county to use the county’s services. Benton County is not doing this now, but surrounding counties are. However, if the driver pays property taxes within the county, they don’t get charged the fee. She estimated 20 to 25 percent of their customers are people who come in from outside of the county. A lot of them also pay property taxes in the county. The supervisors had no objection to this.
In other business at the board meeting:
The treasurer’s semi-annual report was approved.
Supervisor Chairman Tracy Seeman asked if the office can handle the “squawk” from upset customers.
Schoettmer said it could be handled. If it affects a number of customers, her office could stop charging this.
A land use hearing was set for Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 9:15 a.m. for Michael and Shelley Crow for land in Section 14 of Leroy Township. This is for a single family dwelling and a shop. It is now in hay crop. The Corn Suitability Rating is 58. He pointed out future dwellings are planned in the area, and it should not have an impact on farming operations in the area. It was approved by the board.
A land use hearing was held for Bryce and Michelle Nemitz for land in Parcel A, Section 3, Canton Township.
American Rescue Plan Act claims were approved.
Flood Plain Ordinance No. 79 was discussed, and how appeals can be handled through this. They also talked about the county’s flood plain map. Supervisor Gary Bierschenk commented there are places in Blairstown that have not flooded for years. The board passed the first consideration of the ordinance. Seeman pointed out the county has no control over the flood plain map.
The Pioneer Cemetery Commission requested an amendment to their current budget. It is needed for tree removal. It will be included in an amendment hearing planned for September.
The board approved a request from Benton County Transportation for a new contract for Belle Plaine Transportation storage.