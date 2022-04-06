Boys Golf: Union 164, Denver 169
The Knights were down two varsity starters in Tuesday’s season opener to Denver, yet pulled off the win thanks to junior Mack Schmitz carding a 39, seniors Josef Schmitz 40, TJ Freeland 42 and senior Jackson Slater 43. Mack Schmitz was the medalist for the meet.
Union traveled to Grundy Center for a quad meet on Thursday.
Boys Soccer: Center Point-Urbana 2, Mount Vernon 1
Extra soccer anyone? CPU held on to win 4-2 in penalty kicks on Tuesday. The regulation goal came from senior Gabe Hansen in the second half. Junior Ryan Keller had 10 saves in CPU’s season opener.
Thursday’s away game at Columbus Catholic was postponed and the Stormin’ Pointers will remain on the road at West Delaware on Friday.
Boys Soccer: Vinton-Shellsburg 9, West Delaware 0
Senior Gunnar Moen’s hat trick helped lead the Vikings to their second win of the season on Tuesday. Seniors Logan Zearley and Kale Schulte each punched in two goals, senior Alex Guenther one goal and junior Bennett Rickels one goal an assist. Junior Hudson Carolan had three assists.
The VS faithful will have to wait a while longer to see the Vikings at home, as they’ll travel to Independence on Friday and Maquoketa on Tuesday.
Girls Soccer: Waverly-Shell Rock 7, Union 0
After opening their season with a 2-1 win over Iowa City Regina last week, Union found itself shut out by the ranked Go-Hawks in Waverly on Tuesday. Sophomore Dacey Powell put up quite an effort with 17 saves on the evening. The Knights had three shots on goal.
The Knights looked to get back on track hosting Cedar Falls on Thursday.
Girls Soccer: Center Point-Urbana 2, Mount Vernon 0
The Stormin’ Pointers handled the rain and Mount Vernon as well for their first win of the season on Tuesday. Freshman Emily Bowe scored both goals for CPU, with one off the assist from sophomore Luci Person. Sophomore Emerson Fleming had eight saves inside the box to secure a CPU shutout on the road.
Thursday’s home game vs Columbus Catholic was postponed, but the Stormin’ Pointers get another game hosting West Delaware on Friday.