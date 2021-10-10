Cross Country: Benton competes in Lynx Invitational
Benton cross country closed out the final regular meet of the season as North Linn on Saturday. The girls finished 10th as a team with sophomore Jaida Lyons finishing 18th with a time of 21:03, followed by junior Gwen King in 36th with a time of 21:44 and freshman Abbie Jones 37th with a time of 21:45. The boys also placed 10th, led by junior Trey Schulte in 14th with a time of 17:13, sophomore Isaac Morris 35th with a time of 18:05 and sophomore Marcus Rickelfs 69th with a time of 19:23.
Benton will next run at the WaMaC Conference Meet on Thursday at Solon.
Football: Benton 23, Davenport Assumption 3
The Bobcats secured a major win in the race for a District title and playoff berth as they held the Knights to a single field goal in the opening quarter and never looked back.
Senior Jacob Brecht rushed for 190 yards on 32 carries, including an explosive 50 yard yard touchdown run. Senior Colin Buch added a rushing score of his own along with eight of 15 completion for 129 yards. Senior Aiden Harris caught an 11 yard touchdown pass, junior Will Shaw 64 yards on two receptions. Brecht also had eight tackles.
Benton (6-1) travels to Maquoketa (0-7) on Friday and will complete their regular season hosting Central DeWitt (5-2) on Senior Night the following week.
Football: South Tama 20, Center Point-Urbana 6
Turnovers killed off drives for the Stormin’ Pointers as they remain winless in District play. CPU got on a board with sophomore quarterback Jarret Koppedryer finding senior Collin Hoskins deep for a 44 yard touchdown in the final quarter.
Koppedryer and senior Braylon Havel split quarterback duties, combining for 209 passing yards. Hoskins finished with 90 yards on six receptions, senior Gavin Brinks 81 yards on three receptions. Junior Cole Werner rushed for 99 yards on 19 carries. Junior Jacob Estevez had 9.5 tackles, junior Kyle Kress 6.5 tackles.
CPU (2-5) travels to Hampton-Humont (3-4) on Friday.
Football: North Fayette Valley 27, Union 21
The Knights went into halftime with a 21-7 lead before the Tigerhawks put up 20 answered points in the second half, including a touchdown and two point conversion with three minutes remaining. Union got the ball back, but were unable to answer back.
Senior Grant Behrens was responsible for all three Union touchdowns, finding senior Michael Niebergall for what would turn out to be a 91 yard play and rushing for 51 yards on 19 carries and two scores. Niebergall finished with 180 receiving yards on six catches. Senior Dacoda Marvets had eight total tackles, senior Gibson Purdy six tackles.
Union (3-4) will close out their regular season at Waukon (6-1) on Friday.
Swimming: VSU tops Keokuk, Oskaloosa, Williamsburg
VSU was down four swimmers, yet the remaining 12 were all the team needed to edge out three other teams in a quad meet as Oskaloosa. The girls had the top times in eight of 13 events in the evening, including the opening 200 Medley of Olivia Schminke, Lexi Goodell, Justyce Dominick and Sadie Hennings with a time of 2:10. Schminke also won the 100 Backstroke with a time of 1:15.3, the top three all within a second of each other.
VSU will be home on Thursday, Oct. 21 vs Williamsburg for Senior Night and their final meet before Regionals.
Volleyball: Vikettes see hot start fizzle out to Clippers
VS volleyball took the first set over Clear Creek-Amana 25-21 in their final conference match, but not enough went right in the next three sets as the Clippers won 25-20, 25-11, 25-14 to secure the outright WaMaC West championship title.
Senior Brynn Patterson totaled 12 kills, 11 digs and four assists in the loss. Junior Brylee Bruce had 19 assists and 10 digs. Senior Kate Hyland finished with 18 digs.
The Vikettes will compete in the WaMaC Conference Tournament this week.