BENTON 38, MARION 7
VAN HORNE — The ninth-ranked (by the AP) Benton Bobcats rolled over Marion Friday night, 38-7 at Bobcat Stadium,
The Bobcats got two touchdowns each from quarterback Owen Tjelmeland and running back Carson Bruns, while Blayke Heying added another. Caleb Gessner added five extra-points and a 23-yard field goal.
Bruns carried 24 times for 126 yards, while Tjelmeland added 93 yards on 18 carries. Tjelmeland was also three for four passing for 47 yards.
Benton led the game 24-0 at the half.
The Bobcats are on the road Friday night to take Mount Vernon.
BENTON VOLLEYBALL
The Benton Lady Bobcats had a 3-3 “holiday record” over the extended weekend.
Saturday, the Lady ‘Cats went 2-3 at the BCLUW Invitational, then went to Williamsburg and came home with a 3-0 win over Williamsburg.
Benton opened Saturday’s action with a 21-14, 21-16 win over South Tama and closed it with an 18-21, 21-19, 15-9 win over Wapsie Valley, but in between was rougher.
The Lady ‘Cats fell to North Polk, 14-21, 19-21, the host Comets 12-21, 21-23 and finally to Hudson, 18-21, 18-21.
Benton bounced back Tuesday to roll past Williamsburg, 21-18, 21-15, 23-21 and open WaMaC West with a win.
The Lady ‘Cats will be in action Saturday at the East Marshall Invitational before returning home Tuesday to take on Grinnell.
ANAMOSA 10, CENTER POINT-URBANA 7
CENTER POINT — A late Anamosa touchdown spoiled a potential celebration Friday night.
The CPU Stormin’ Pointers took a 7-3 lead into the fourth quarter before falling to the Blue Raiders, 10-7. CPU had taken their halftime lead on quarterback Jackson Brincks’ TD run in the second quarter, only to have Anamosa find the dagger in the final quarter.
Brincks led CPU with 68 yards rushing on nine carries, while completing six of 14 passes for 80 yards.
CPU travels to Marion tonight, then returns to Rogers Field next Friday to host South Tama for Homecoming.