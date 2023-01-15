Boys Basketball: Center Point-Urbana 67, Clear Creek-Amana 57
Offense proved hard to come by initially for both squads, but the game started to heat up in the second quarter with a back-and-forth battle between these two WaMaC West rivals. Easton Tupa was able to knock down two shots at the free throw line and a miss by CCA sent the game into overtime. The Stormin’ Pointers went on a 10-2 run in OT to win on the road.
Jarret Koppedryer finished with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. Brandon Miller scored 13 points and had two rebounds. Hunter Holmes scored 13 points. Easton Tupa had 12 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.
The Stormin’ Pointers (7-6) host Benton on Tuesday and travel to Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday.
Girls Basketball: Clear Creek-Amana 55, Center Point-Urbana 34
The Stormin’ Pointers saw a close home game slip away at the end of the second quarter, the Clippers dominant in the second half to hand CPU its first WaMaC West loss of the season.
Sophomore Mya Hillers led CPU with 15 points, senior Kailey Spurlock seven points and senior Nicole Rick four points.
CPU (9-6) will travel to Benton on Tuesday and host Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday.
Girls Basketball: Dike-New Hartford 70, Union 15
Nothing came easy for Union against the defending 2A champions on Friday. The Wolverines outscored the Knights 30-0 in the first quarter alone to put away the game early. 23 turnovers were a major factor in Union’s road loss.
Junior Ava Mills had eight points and four rebounds. Junior Reagan Sorensen finished with five points and three rebounds, freshman Addie Pospisil two points.
The Knights (2-11) travel to Wapsie Valley on Tuesday, host Aplington-Parkersburg on Thursday and are back on the road at Oelwein on Friday.
Boys Wrestling: Benton 39, Solon 23; West Delaware 54, Benton 12
The Bobcats picked up two pins against the Spartans (Jason Eastman, 113 lbs; Clayton Sebetka, 160 lbs) and three major decisions in a row to beat Solon at West Delaware. The host Hawks proved a tough opponent, taking the first 33 points of the dual. Garret Kuch picked up a forfeit at 106 and the Heying brothers each picked up close decisions.
Benton turned around and placed fourth in a tournament hosted by Marion on Saturday. Brenden Heying won the 152 lbs bracket and Blayke Heying second at 145 lbs. Three Bobcats were third.
The Bobcats will travel to Vinton-Shellsburg on Thursday for another county rivalry matchup.