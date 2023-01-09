Boys Basketball: Monticello 64, Center Point-Urbana 59
CPU opened Friday’s non-conference matchup with a 10-2, yet gave up an 18-9 in first quarter to go down 20-19. The score remained extremely tight for three quarters and both teams had opportunities to take the lead in the final quarter. Trailing by three with 10 seconds left, the Stormin’ Pointers couldn’t find an answer.
Senior Easton Tupa led the Stormin’ Pointers with 17 points and six rebounds. Senior Brandon Millers had 12 points and seven rebounds, junior Jarret Koopedryer 10 points and four rebounds.
CPU (6-5) will travel this week to Marion on Tuesday and Clear Creek-Amana on Friday.
Boys Basketball: Solon 55, Benton 41
Benton ended 2022 with their first win of the season at Clear Creek-Amana, yet couldn’t keep the momentum going in 2023 with loss at Solon on Friday. A 30-19 hole after one half was enough to keep Benton down despite a close second half. No stats were available in time for publication.
Benton (1-8) will travel this week to Independence on Tuesday and to Vinton Shellsburg on Friday the 13th.
Girls Basketball: Center Point-Urbana 45, Monticello 39 (OT)
Trailing 22-19 at halftime, CPU traded buckets with visiting 3A 14th-ranked Monticello in the second half before going into overtime. A 8-2 run sealed the deal for the Stormin’ Pointers, winning them their third consecutive game and second victory over a ranked team last week.
Sophomore Mya Hilers led the Stormin’ Pointers with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Senior Nicole Rick finished with nine points and six rebounds. Senior Tayler Reaves put up six points, five rebounds and two steals.
The Stormin’ Pointers (9-4) will host 4A 14th-ranked Marion on Tuesday and 4A seventh-ranked Clear Creek-Amana on Friday.
Girls Basketball: Independence 57, Union 54 (OT)
The Knights built up an eight-point lead in the third quarter 37-29 before the Mustangs tied to send Thursday’s makeup game into overtime. Several Union players fouled out and Indee was able to pull away in OT for the win.
Junior Brigitte Rohrer led the Knights in scoring with 16 points and four rebounds. Junior Reagan Sorensen had 14 points (12/17 FTs), four assists and three rebounds. Junior Ava Mills rounded out double-digit scoring with 13 points, four rebounds and four steals.
Union’s current streak extended to six losses on Friday with a 47-37 loss at Wapsie Valley. Mills finished with a double-double of 10 points, 11 boards, also adding four assists and three steals.
The Knights (2-8) hosted Grundy Center on Monday and will travel to a pair of unbeaten teams in AGWSR on Tuesday and Dike-New Hartford on Friday.
Girls Basketball: Solon 36, Benton 35
A clash of top-five squads saw the traveling Bobcats surrender a 25-23 lead after three quarters to Solon 36-35 on Friday. It was Benton’s first loss since late November, snapping an eight-game winning streak.
Senior Jenna Twedt’s 10 points put her at over 1,500 career points and 44 points away from the school’s career points record (Madison Weekly, 2009-13). Junior Emma Townsley had nine points and three assists, junior McKenna Kramer seven points in the loss.
The Bobcats (9-2) will host Independence on Tuesday before heading to 3A 10th-ranked Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday the 13th.
Boys Wrestling: Jesup 58, Union 21; Oelwein 42, Union 39
Despite going 0-2 at Jesup on Tuesday, the Knights welcomed back junior Caleb Olson for the first time this season, picking up two pins on the evening. The Knights got three pins in a close dual with Oelwein.
Union will host Osage and New Hampton on Tuesday, Denver on Thursday for Senior Night.