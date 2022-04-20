Girls Soccer: Benton 2, South Tama 0
The Bobcats bounced back from Monday’s 2-0 loss to Solon to deliver a similar score to the Trojans on Tuesday in Tama. No stats were available from Tuesday’s win.
Benton (4-6) will host Marion on Tuesday.
Girls Soccer: Clear Creek-Amana 2, Center Point-Urbana 1
A Cassie Davis goal assisted by Keely Franck was not enough to pull off the win in Tiffin, coming down to a 4-3 edge in PKs to the Clippers. Emerson Fleming had nine saves in the loss.
The Stormin’ Pointers (3-2) hosted Beckman on Thursday and will travel to South Tama on Tuesday.
Girls Soccer: Dike-New Hartford 9, Union 0
Union’s second meeting with the Wolverines saw them give up six goals in the second half despite 27 saves from sophomore goalie Dacey Powell in Monday’s match. The Knights were also shut out offensively, not registering a shot on goal according to stats.
The Knights (2-3) traveled to Hudson on Thursday.
Boys Soccer: Mount Vernon 2, VS 1
After 20 consecutive regular season wins over three seasons, the Vikings met their match as the Mustangs broke their remarkable streak on Tuesday at Mount Vernon. Stats were not available before publication. VS looks to start a brand new streak with their first home game of the season on Friday vs Marion (5-1)
Boys Track: Union place third at Oelwein Invitational
The Knights saw their trip up north to Oelwein pushed back a day, but that didn’t dissipate their performance in Tuesday’s relays. Senior Michael Niebergall led Union in points with a second place finish in the open 100, fourth in the high jump, and started off the 4x1 and 4x2 to second and first place finishes respectively. Junior Joren Fisher was second in the 400m run, third in the long jump and anchored the sprint medley to a second place finish.
Union ran at Denver on Thursday and will host their home meet on April 29.
Girls Track: Career nights lead CPU to first place finish at Tipton Relays
CPU junior Taylor Luscomb threw her way right into school history as her throw of 125’-4” broke a record set in 2013. While the throw was short of an automatic qualifier for the Drake Relays, it does put her in the top 10 in Iowa across all four classes.
Freshman Sydney Maue also put herself in CPU’s record books by clearing 5’-1” in high jump, the third best in school history and good for second in the meet. Sophomore Ava Maloney was first in the long jump with a best of 16’-10”, good for second all-time at CPU. Another top five school performance came in the 4x200 relay of Maloney, junior Grace Kramer, junior Laine Hadsall and senior Ryley Goebel as they finished with a time of 1:50.33.
The Stormin’ Pointers were at Monticello on Thursday and will have their home meet on Monday.
Coed Track: Vikettes fourth, Vikings seventh at Denny Gruber Relays
The Vikettes were led by senior Leah Hendrickson finishing runner-up in the 100m hurdles, fourth in the open 100 and anchoring the 4x100 to a third place finish. Junior Brylee Bruce won the discus with a throw of 108’-3”. Senior Abby Bartz and junior Sophia Kreutner took first and second in the shot put.
Junior Elijah Blix was fifth in the 1,600m run, turning around to place third in the 3,200m run. Sophomore Tory Wash was third in shot put with a throw of 44’-8.5”. The distance medley of senior Taylor Anderson, Darian Schneider, sophomore Eli Page and freshman Dallas Fairbanks finished fourth.
VS will host a home coed meet on Tuesday.