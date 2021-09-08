Cross Country: Benton, VS compete in Grinnell Invitational
The Benton girls finished fifth as a team with sophomore Jaida Lyons finishing fifth with a time of 21:04 and senior Abby Rinderknech in 11th with a time of 21:54. VS as a team finished 10th overall as senior Charlee Johnson came in 36th with a time of 24:29 and freshman Olivia Primrose right behind her in 37th with a time of 24:33.
The Benton boys finished seventh as a team with junior Trey Schulte placing 11th in his season debut, running a time of 18:06. Sophomore Isaac Morris came in 26th with a time of 19:06, followed by senior Owen Sadler in 32nd with a time of 19:18. VS placed 10th as a team, led by junior Elijah Blix in 27th with a time of 19:10 and Merritt Bodeker in 63rd with a time of 20:29.
Both programs will run in Benton’s home meet on Saturday.
Football: Denver 32, Union 6
After a road win at A-P the previous Friday, the Knights came down to earth in a blowout loss at home to the Cyclones. Denver put 25 on the board in the first half alone. Senior quarterback Grant Behrens threw to senior Max Eikamp in the second quarter for Union’s lone score. Behrens threw for 346 yards on 20/37 completion (54.1 percent). Eikamp had 113 receiving yards on three catches, while senior Michael Niebergall finished with 112 yards on 11 receptions. Senior Dacoda Marvets led in tackles with 8.5 total tackles.
Union (1-1) will host Center Point-Urbana (1-1) on Friday.
Volleyball: CCA comes back to beat Benton 3-2
Fresh off a 4-1 tournament weekend at BCLUW, the Bobcats welcomed Clear Creek Amana (7-2) to Van Horne by winning the first two sets 28-26, 26-24. The 4A ninth-ranked Clippers came back to win the third set 25-19 before a close 26-24 fourth set to force a decisive fifth set. The Bobcats led initially, but could not hold CCA at bay in a 15-13 loss.
Sophomore Piper Nelson totalled 20 kills, 21 digs and went nine of 11 serving. Senior Grace Embretson had 39 assists, seven kills and 14 digs. Sophomore libero Olivia Janss totalled 23 digs.
Benton (6-4) will travel to East Marshall on Saturday for a tournament.
Volleyball: CPU goes 1-5 over week
A rough start to the season continued for CPU volleyball as they went 1-4 in Shirley Ryan Invitational on Saturday. CPU’s win came against Tipton (2-7) in three sets (21-23, 21-17,15-10). Senior Sophie Gaffney led a balanced attack with seven kills, followed by senior Ella Person, sophomore Paige Foltz and freshman Addy Tupa with six kills apiece. Junior Ryanne Hansen had 10 digs while freshman Logan Keller had 25 assists.
The Stormin’ Pointers looked to get back on track with their home opener against Monticello (7-4). The two 3A programs went back and forth, leading to a fifth set as the Panthers won 17-15. Stats were not available in time for publication.
CPU (1-8) traveled to South Tama on Thursday and will compete in a tournament at Linn-Mar on Saturday.