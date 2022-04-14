Boys Golf: Mount Vernon 184, Benton 198
The Bobcats hosted the Mustangs in their season opener on Monday, coming up short as Mount Vernon posted the four best scores of the evening. Sophomore Ty Kulbartz led the Bobcats carding a 48, followed closely by junior Jordan Thys with a score of 49. Junior Jo Davis carded 50 and sophomore Ryan Finn 51.
A triangular with Beckman and Center Point-Urbana scheduled for Thursday was postponed due to weather and the makeup date was not announced before publication.
Boys Golf: Solon 152, Beckman 155, VS 170
The Vikings traveled to Beckman Catholic for their second meet of the season. Sophomore Carter Lamont carded a 39 for sixth place overall, followed by sophomore Easton Almquist (42), junior Nash Arbuckle (44) and senior Riley Richart (45).
Thursday’s meet at West Delaware was postponed due to weather.
Boys Golf: Union 178, Jesup 190
Junior Mack Schmitz earned runner-up medalist after carding a 43. Junior Ty Lorenzen also put up a 43, followed by senior TJ Freeland with 45 and senior Josef Schmitz 47.
The Knights were third in a quad at Grundy Center, and competed against Columbus Catholic and South Hardin at Pine Lake on Thursday.
Girls Golf: Center Point-Urbana 172, Maquoketa 193
The Stormin’ Pointers got their first action of the season at Wildcat Golf Course on Monday and picked up an early win. Senior Sarah Manely was the medalist with a score of 52, followed by junior Lauren Langridge as runner-up. Freshman Makenna Brissey (61) and senior McKenna Gersema (64) were the next two CPU scores. Maquoketa had only three golfers.
Girls Golf: Union 250, Jesup 256
Senior Belle Olson proved she is a quick study; earning runner-up medalist in her first meet ever on Monday, carding a 59. Senior Sarah Michael followed with a 61, sophomore Ava Mehlert 65 and freshman Amelia Schmitz 65.
The Knights were second as a team at a meet in Grundy Center the next day.
Boys Soccer: Williamsburg 2, CPU 1
CPU suffered its first loss of the season in overtime on Monday, coming down to penalty kicks. Senior Gabe Hansen off the assist from sophomore Brody Behrens had the lone CPU goal.
The Stormin’ Pointers (2-1) hosted Marion on Thursday.
Boys Soccer: VS 6, Maquoketa 0
VS kept its undefeated season alive with its third-straight shutout performance. Senior Gunnar Moen had two goals, senior Logan Zearley two assists and host of Vikings chipping in goals for a balanced attack.
The Vikings (4-0) traveled to Clear Creek-Amana on Thursday.
Girls Soccer: Center Point-Urbana 3, Williamsburg 0
CPU registered its third straight shutout in a rescheduled WaMaC battle on Monday. Freshman Emily Bowe had two goals, junior Yana Gross 1. Senior Keely Franck added an assist and sophomore Emerson Fleming had two saves.
The Stormin’ Pointers (3-1) traveled to Marion on Thursday.
Girls Soccer: VS 10, Maquoketa 0
The Vikettes shrugged off their first loss of the season to Independence to dominate the Cardinals on the road. Senior Grace Sutton finished with a hat trick, freshman Molly Zearley two goals and junior Abby Davis three assists along with her goal.
VS (4-1) hosted Clear Creek-Amana on Thursday.
Girls Track: Vikettes third at Lisbon
The Vikettes saw senior Leah Hendrickson win the 100m hurdles, second in the 200m dash and fourth in the open 100. Senior Abby Bartz and junior Sophia Kreutner took the top two placings in the shot put, while junior Kalie Burke was third in discus and junior Ashlyn Murray third in long jump. Hendrickson also anchored the 4x100 alongside sophomore Tess Erickson, sophomore Peytin Clemensen and Murray.
VS saw their Thursday meet at Benton canceled due to weather.