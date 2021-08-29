Football: Grinnell 37, Benton 34 (20T)
A 17-point first quarter from the Bobcats was cooled off by 20 straight from the visiting Tigers. Junior Nathan Rottman’s 35 yard field goal tied the game late in the fourth quarter, eventually going into overtime. Senior quarterback Colin Buch’s third rushing touchdown extended the game into a second overtime. A 40 yard field goal by the Bobcats was no good and the Tigers pounced with a 19 yard field goal to secure the win.
Buch led the Bobcats with 180 yards rushing and 89 yards passing. Senior Jacob Brecht had 133 yards on the ground and one touchdown to go along with 14 total tackles. Sophomore Easton Pfiffner totaled 12 tackles, senior Lawrence Wallace nine tackles. Junior Sam Wallace had an interception. Rottman went two of two on field goals, four of four on PATs.
Benton (0-1) will travel to Center Point-Urbana (1-0) on Friday.
Football: Union 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 21
The Knights left a winless 2020 season in the dust as they kicked off 2021 with a win on the road at A-P. Union went into halftime up 6-0 before extending their lead to 21-7. The Falcons tied the game at 21 before a 36 yard pass from senior quarterback Grant Behrens to senior Michael Niebergall gave the Knights the lead for the remaining six minutes.
Behrens threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Niebergall (71 yards, six receptions) and senior Max Eikamp (65 yards, four receptions) each had one of those two scores. Junior Tyler Wlison had 75 yards rushing and one touchdown. Behrens added a score himself along with a team-high 10 total tackles and an interception. Senior Dacoda Marvets had 8.5 tackles, Eikamp 7.5 tackles.
Union (1-0) will host Denver (1-0) on Friday.
Swimming: Waterloo United 115.5, Vinton-Shellsburg/Union 62.5
VSU swimming traveled to Central Middle School to face the combined programs of Waterloo East and Waterloo West on Thursday. Justyce Dominick won the 50 and 500 Freestyle, Lauren Moore won the 100 Backstroke (just .12 seconds off her season best time from last year according to Coach Hesson), and Lexi Goodell won the 100 Breaststroke.
VSU will next swim in Grinnell on Thursday, Sept. 9
Volleyball: VS goes 2-3 in Thursday, Saturday matches
Vikette volleyball dropped their first match of the season to 2A 12th-ranked Beckman Catholic 3-1 (14-25, 25-22, 15-25. 18-25) on Thursday in Dyersville. Senior Sam Walton totaled 10 kills, 11 digs and went 16 of 17 serving. Senior Brynn Patterson had nine kills, 10 digs and went 11 of 11 serving. Junior Brylee Bruce tallied 20 assists, 15 digs and went 12 of 12 serving.
VS went 2-2 in Meskwaki on Saturday. VS defeated 1A 12th-ranked Belle Plaine (21-15, 21-15) and host Meskwaki (21-9, 21-8). Close losses came at the hands of North Tama (28-26, 23-21) and Roland Story (17-21, 21-16, 13-15). Bruce had 44 assists and 18 digs in the tournament. Senior Kate Hyland had 22 digs.
The Vikettes (4-3) will host rival Benton (1-2) on Thursday and host a home tournament on Saturday.
Benton, CPU and VS cross country were scheduled to run in a meet in Mount Vernon on August 24, but was cancelled due to heat. Benton and VS will run at Williamsburg on Tuesday, while CPU and Union will compete at a meet in Oelwein on Tuesday.