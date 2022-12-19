Bowling: Benton swept by West Delaware
Girls score: West Delaware 2470, Benton 1874. Senior Brooke DeRycke led the Bobcats with a score of 275 in the first round, followed by senior Sydney Rupp with a score of 250. Boys score: West Delaware 2884, Benton 2332. Senior Nathan Rottman led the Bobcats with a score of 397 in the first round, followed by senior Ethan Hepker with a score of 340.
Bobcats are off until Saturday, Jan. 7 with a tournament in Clinton and will host a home meet vs Grundy Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Boys Basketball: Williamsburg 74, Benton 58
Benton basketball continues its search for its first win of the season, falling to the WaMaC West title favorite. No stats were available in time for publication. The Bobcats (0-7) will travel to Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday before heading into winter break. They will host Solon on January 6.
Boys Basketball: Center Point-Urbana 62, South Tama 44
The Stormin’ Pointers extended their win streak to six in a row Friday night in Tama, shrugging off a 13-9 deficit in the first quarter to dominate 23-8 in the next and cruise by in the second half. Senior Easton Tupa led CPU in scoring with 22 points (5/5 from three) and chipped in three boards. Freshman Cooper Grimm and senior Tucker Clark each had 12 points, with Clark nearly having a double-double with nine rebounds. Junior Jarret Koppedryer had eight points and four steals.
CPU (6-2) will host Williamsburg on Tuesday for their final game of 2022. The Stormin’ Pointers will host Waverly-Shell Rock on January 3.
Boys Basketball: Jesup 57, Union 48
The difference in Friday’s game came down to turnovers and free throws. The J-Hawks committed six turnovers to the Knights’s 11. Jesup went 12 of 13 at the line, Union eight of 14. Outside of that, the Knights were close in rebounds, shot better from the field and kept themselves in this road game.
Junior Jackson Anderson led the Knights with 18 points, six rebounds and two assists. Freshman Caden Sorensen had 13 points and three rebounds. Junior Logan Rosauer had 12 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Union (4-3) will host Hudson on Tuesday and Independence on Thursday. Their season will resume on January 3 at Aplington-Parkersburg.
Girls Basketball: Benton 55, Williamsburg 37
Make it seven in a row the Bobcats as they glided past the Raiders for their first win in the WaMaC West. Benton assisted on 15 of their 19 made baskets. Senior Jenna Twedt led the Bobcats with 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Junior Emma Townsley had 11 points, two assists and two steals. Junior Piper Nelson finished with seven points, eight rebounds and two assists.
Benton (8-1) will host Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday before heading into winter break. Their season will resume on January 6 at Solon.
Girls Basketball: CPU stuffs South Tama, get stuffed by DC-G
CPU went from a comfortable 64-12 win over South Tama on Friday to being on the other end in a 48-21 loss to 4A second-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes in Johnston on Saturday. Senior Tayler Reaves finished with 16 points and four rebounds against South Tama, sophomore Mya Hillers eight points against DC-G.
The Stormin’ Pointers (6-4) will travel to Williamsburg on Tuesday for their final game of 22. They will host Waverly-Shell Rock on January 3.
Girls Basketball: Jesup 57, Union 40
The Knights have found themselves in a three-game losing skid after Friday’s loss on the road. Junior Reagan Sorensen led the Knights in scoring with 16 points. Junior Ava Mills had 10 points, three assists and three steals. Junior Brigitte Rohrer tallied 11 rebounds and seven points.
The Knights (2-4) will host Hudson on Tuesday and Independence on Thursday. Their season will resume on January 3 at Aplington-Parkersburg.
Boys Wrestling: Benton wins North Linn Lynx Invitational
Brenden Heying was the 152 lbs champion and multiple Bobcats finished with top three placings in Saturday’s tournament. Garrett Kuch (106 lbs), Eli Kupka (120 lbs), Blayke Heying (145 lbs) each reached their championship match, while Jason Eastman (113 lbs), Brady Patterson (132 lbs), Jordan Thys (138 lbs), Clayton Sebetka (170 lbs) and Troy Kupka (195 lbs) were all third place.
Center Point-Urbana finished 13th with Oliver Brown finishing fifth at 195 lbs and Aiden Drake Pospisil seventh at 138 lbs.
Boys Wrestling: Vikings second at Jones Brothers Invitational
VS wrestling put up 182 team points on Saturday to finish second at Iowa Falls-Alden. Carter Lamont (138 lbs), Cooper Sanders (152 lbs), Brant Dickinson (160 lbs) and Curtis Erickson (195 lbs) were all champions. Aldin Swanson (126 lbs) finished second.
Girls Wrestling: All four area schools compete at Prairie Winter Classic
While team scores were not tallied on Saturday, each of the four area schools walked away with a champion at the Prairie Winter Classic. VS’s Chloe Sanders, Benton’s Jessa DeMoss, CPU’s Jenna Small, Union’s Jillian Worthen and Mya Ellsworth were all champions in their respective brackets.
Check out complete results in Friday’s Cedar Valley Times.