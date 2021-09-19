Cross Country: CPU runners stand out in Heartland Cross Country Classic
Even in a meet featuring all three classes and elite teams from multiple states, the Stormin’ Pointers walked out with several notable accomplishments. Senior Kora Katcher finished 16th overall with a time of 19:34 as the girls finished 22nd out of 29 teams. Senior Eli Larson was 12th with a time of 16:00.7 as CPU finished 29th out of 41 teams.
CPU will host a home meet on Tuesday.
Football: Benton 33, South Tama 14
The Bobcats extended their win streak to three, scoring all 33 points in the first half alone to cruise past the Trojans on the road.
Senior Jacob Brecht rushed for 131 on 19 carries, scoring two touchdowns. Senior Colin Buch had 64 yards rushing on eight carries and a touchdown, also throwing for 145 yards on 12 of 18 completions as he found junior Aiden Gallery and Will Shaw in the end zone. Brecht had 10 total tackles, senior Lawrence Wallace 7.5 tackles.
Benton (3-1) will look to continue their streak vs Mount Vernon during Homecoming on Friday.
Football: Mount Vernon 33, Center Point-Urbana 14
Mount Vernon led 20-7 at the half, but CPU attempted a comeback as senior Collins Hoskins found junior Tucker Clark in the final quarter. The Mustangs fired back with two late touchdowns to seal the win.
Junior Cole Werner led CPU with 29 carries for 110 yards and an interception. Hoskins had a touchdown reception and throw in Friday’s game, finishing with 89 yards on seven receptions. Senior Kanon Tupa led the defense with seven tackles, junior Brandon Miller 6.5 tackles.
The Stormin’ Pointers (2-2) will host West Delaware (3-1) for Homecoming on Friday.
Football: Wahlert Catholic 24, Union 7
After opening the season with a win, the Knights are on a three-game losing streak after a loss at Dubuque Wahlert. The Eagles put up 21 unanswered points before senior Michael Niebergall found the endzone on a short run.
Senior Grant Behrens threw for 146 yards on 11 of 18 completion, senior Max Eikamp with five of those receptions for 59 yards. Junior Joren Fisher rushed for 55 yards on 11 carries. Eikamp also had 21 tackles, senior Dacoda Marvets 15.5 tackles.
The Knights (1-3) will be back in La Porte on Friday for Homecoming vs Jesup (2-2).
Volleyball: Vikettes 2-2 in West Delaware tournament
VS volleyball competed in a round-robin tournament at West Delaware on Saturday, facing four opponents in a five-team field. The Vikettes defeated Starmont (24-22, 16-21, 15-11), Oelwein (21-14, 21-18) and lost to host 3A top-ranked West Delaware (19-21, 8-21), 3A 13th-ranked Independence (15-21, 14-21).
Senior Brynn Patterson totaled 23 kills in four matches. Junior Brylee Bruce had 42 assists and 28 digs, senior Kate Hyland 42 digs. A fifth match against West Central was cancelled.
The Vikettes (12-10) will have another crack at WaMaC West rival Independence (11-5) in Vinton on Thursday.
Volleyball: CPU 0-5 in loaded DNH tournament
CPU volleyball faced its toughest tournament field of the season at Dike-New Hartford on Saturday as four of their five matches came against ranked teams.
The Stormin’ Pointers fell to 3A eighth-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg 11-21, 15-21, 2A second-ranked Denver 10-21, 13-21 and 2A top-ranked Dike-New Hartford 3-21, 7-21. 2A ninth-ranked Osage defeated CPU in two sets. While Janesville is out of the rankings currently, the two teams played a close match in a 2-1 loss (22-20, 18-21, 13-15).
CPU (3-15) will host 4A ninth-ranked Clear Creek Amana (11-5) on Tuesday.