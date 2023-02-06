Girls Basketball: Columbus Catholic 64, Union 39
The Knights’ losing streak continued to six in a row as they were outscored 36-11 in the second and third quarters of Friday’s game in Waterloo. While Union had a 16-12 edge on the offensive glass, the Sailors owned the boards over 42-32 and shot 50 percent from the field against the Knights.
Junior Reagan Sorensen scored 17 points and had two steals. Junior Brigitte Rohrer had nine points and seven rebounds. Junior Ava Mills had eight points and nine rebounds.
Union (3-17) will close out their regular season hosting Denver on Monday and Oelwein on Tuesday. Oelwein will host Union for the first round of Regionals on Saturday.
Boys Basketball: Williamsburg 70, VS 42
The defending WaMaC West champion repeated again in 2023 as the Vikings couldn’t hold off the Raiders at home on Friday. VS shot 23.6 percent from the field and were outscored in the paint 38-4.
Junior Cameron Dunbar led in scoring with 15 points. Senior Benett Rickels had six points and five rebounds.
The Vikings (3-15) will travel to CPU on Tuesday and host Independence for Senior Night on Friday.
Boys Wrestling: Vikings 4-1 at Solon Duals
Originally scheduled in December, Solon’s dual meet on Thursday served as one last test before this weekend’s District meet in Independence. The Vikings defeated Keokuk 60-18, Midland 60-15, and Waterloo West 54-29. VS would fall to host Solon 45-31.
Senior Curtis Erickson picked up two wins on Saturday, including his 100th career win. Erickson, a 2022 State qualifier, will look to return again alongside other teammates in Saturday’s state-qualifying meet.