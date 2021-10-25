Football: Mount Vernon 52, Vinton-Shellsburg 12
The Vikings concluded their season against a Mount Vernon (6-3) team looking to build its resume for consideration into the Class 3A playoffs. After a quiet 7-0 first quarter, the Mustangs bumped up to a 31-0 lead with three rushing touchdowns. The Vikings would get on the board late with junior Bennett Rickels finding the endzone on a kickoff return and senior quarterback Kaden Kingsbury a keeper on a short run.
Senior Max Vasques rushed for 52 yards on 10 carries, junior Curtis Erickson 37 yards on eight carries. Erickson also had 21 yards on two receptions. Junior Hudson Carolan, junior Alex Funk, junior Josh Howe and Rickels each had four tackles.
The Vikings finish their season 2-7 (1-5 District play) with wins over Oelwein and Maquoketa. Eight seniors will graduate from the program, but returning juniors on both side of the ball will step in and have an impact in 2022.
Football: Independence 40, Center Point-Urbana 14
The Stormin’ Pointers saw their season end at the hands of playoff-bound Indee on Friday during Senior Night. The Mustangs put 34 on the board before CPU responded with two scores in the final quarter: Senior Collins Hoskins ran in for a touchdown and senior Brycen Cunnnigham recovered a fumble for a score. Senior Braylon Havel also found the endzone on a two-point conversion.
Junior Tucker Clark led the Stormin’ Pointers with 49 yards on five receptions and senior Nathan Kurt had a catch for 40 yards. Hoskins had 67 all purpose yards (38 rushing, 29 receiving) and junior Cole Werner had 36 yards on 13 carries. Senior Ryan Barth had 11 total tackles, Hoskins and senior Kyle Kress 9.5 tackles each.
CPU finished its season 2-7 (0-6 District play) with early season wins over Vinton-Shellsburg and Union. While the program will lose a large senior class, the junior’s number rivaled and gained experience as the season progressed.
Football: Monticello 41, Union 35
A back and forth first half saw Monticello on top 27-13 in first round playoff action in Class 2A.The Knights attempted a late comeback and scored with 30 seconds left, hoping to create quick turnover and score. No such luck came Union’s way, but the Knights put up a close fight compared to their 56-18 loss at Monticello in the playoffs last season.
Senior Grant Behrens threw for 206 yards on 17 of 32 completion and two interceptions, also rushing for 73 yards on 20 carries and three rushing touchdowns. Senior Max Eikamp caught one of those passes for a score. Senior Michael Niebergall had 117 yards on nine receptions. Senior Dacoda Marvets had 13.5 tackles, senior Gibson Purdy 8.5 tackles.
Union finishes their season 3-6 (2-3 District play). The Knights lose Behrens, their receiving duo of Eikamp and Niebergall, and Marvets to graduation, but have seen promising results from juniors and a few sophomores.