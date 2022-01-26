Boys Basketball: Center Point-Urbana 53, Independence 40
The Stormin’ Pointers jumped to an early lead and never looked back as they hosted the Mustangs on Tuesday. Leading 27-24 after halftime, CPU handled Indee’s pressure and made free throws down the stretch to come up with the double digit win.
Brandon Miller finished with 18 points, Easton Tupa nine points. Kanon Tupa and Gabe Hansen each had seven points.
CPU will host conference leader Williamsburg on Friday, Marion on Saturday, and Vinton-Shellsburg on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball: Union 73, South Hardin 66
The Knights weathered a late Tigers comeback in the first meeting of the two programs in six years. Union’s 15 point lead at halftime proved too much to overcome as the Knights extended their winning streak to four games.
Senior Grant Behrens led all scorers with 27 points (three triples) to go along with three rebounds and two assists. Sophomore Logan Rosauer had 17 points and six rebounds down low. Junior Ty Lorenzen finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 assists.
Union will host Sumner-Fredericksburg on Friday and Aplington-Parkersburg on Monday before traveling to Jesup on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball: Center Point-Urbana 67, Independence 31
Second chances off offensive boards gave the Stormin’ Pointers a dominant edge in Tuesday’s win, their second in a row after recent home court struggles. 16 steals and 27 Indee turnovers certainly helped keep the Mustangs down.
Senior Ryley Goebel led CPU with 16 points, six rebounds and five steals. Junior Tayler Reaves finished with 10 points and two assists. Junior Ryanne Hansen had nine points and four rebounds.
The Stormin’ Pointers will travel to Williamsburg on Friday, host Marion on Saturday and travel to Vinton-Shellsburg on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball: South Hardin 37, Union 33
Down by 10 at halftime, the Knights outscored the Tigers 14-5 in the third quarter to bring the game within one. South Hardin would hold on with a 11-8 edge in the final quarter to thwart a Union comeback. Stats were not available in time for publication.
Union will host Sumner-Fredericksburg on Friday and Aplington-Parkersburg on Monday before traveling to Jesup on Tuesday.
Boys Swimming: VS swims to third in Patrick Karamitros Invitational
VS competed in a JV meet alongside large schools, mixing up and putting their top Medley swimmers in different events and listed them as exhibition so that they didn’t count towards scoring.
“But it was a great night all-around,” coach Rob Levis said. “We had a lot of winners and medalists and a tremendous number of time drops. Blake Soquet had an amazing night swimming his first-ever 200 Free in a respectable time of 2:46 to score points in the event. He also dropped a huge 7 seconds in his 100 Free and more than 2 seconds on his 50 time. Junior Ryan Williams dropped 5 seconds on his 100 breast time to finish 4th overall in the 100 Breast. Ryan also scored points in his first-ever 200 IM.”
The Stormin’ Vikes will compete in their conference meet on Saturday looking for their highest placing in school history while also preparing for Districts the following Saturday.