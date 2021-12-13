Boys Basketball: Solon 58, VS 23
The Vikings traveled to Solon on Friday, hitting a wall that is the Spartan defense. VS put up single digits in each quarter in their fourth loss of the season. Stats were not available as of publication. VS (0-4) will host Mount Vernon (2-3) on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball: West Delaware 55, Benton 37
Benton traveled to Manchester on Friday and left with their fourth consecutive loss. The Bobcats committed 21 turnovers to the Hawks’ six turnovers, 11 of them coming off steals.
Senior Aiden Harris led the Bobcats with 14 points, four rebounds and two assists. Junior Blake Daugherty had eight points and three rebounds.
The Bobcats (0-4) will travel to Williamsburg (3-1) on Tuesday and host rival Vinton-Shellsburg (0-4) on Friday.
Bowling: Benton comes away with first program win
Benton bowling traveled to Cedar Rapids Bowling Center on December 10 to face Marion, the boys taking on Isaac Newton Christian Academy in addition.
While the boys would lose to Marion 2544, who put up a score of 2544, Benton would beat Isaac Newton 2224-2151 for its first win in program history. Brody Bries bowled a team high of 396, followed by Ethan Hepker with 352. The Bobcats won both rounds over the Patriots.
The girls played close with Marion through the first round and two Baker rotations before the Wolves pulled away in third and fourth games for the win 2040-1956, a school record for the Bobcats. Sophie Krueger bowled a team high 283, followed by Brooke DeRycke with 275 pins in the first round.
Last week in Waterloo against Independence, Karley Urell threw a school record individual game of 190, breaking the previous record of 179 set last year by Tiffany Schnor.
Benton will resume their season on January 7 at Maquoketa.
Swimming: Vikes third in six-team field at Newton
The Stormin’ Vikes travelled to Newton on December 4 to compete in the Cardinal Invite and came home with a little hardware and a strong third place finish.
VS captured two first place finishes in the meet with Bradyn Schlief in the 50 Free and Carter Kirtz in the 100 Breast. The Medley relay of Wes Farrell, Kirtz, Ian Allsup and Schlief took second as did the 200 Free Relay of Schlief, Logan Zearley, Kirtz and Allsup. Other medal winning individual efforts included Kirtz and Farrell placing second in the 200 Individual Medley and 400 Free, and Ian Allsup who was third in the 100 Free.
“Newton’s pool is a meter pool which adds to the challenge and uniqueness as the team adjusts from practicing in its 20 yard pool to swimming 25 meters per length,” coach Rob Levis said. “It’s both an adjustment in time and mental approach as the events – and each lap – are 10 percent longer. But on the day the team recorded nearly 20 new personal best times as a number of our new swimmers stretched out to compete in more – and longer events. The team currently sits ranked 25th in the states single classification. The Medley Relay time from Newton has the team currently seeded 16th in the state while Kirtz’s 100 breast time has him ranked 4th in the state.”
The Stormin’ Vikes will compete at Williamsburg on Tuesday against host Centerville, Oskaloosa and host Williamsburg.
Girls Basketball: Benton 47, West Delaware 34
A strong defensive effort lifted the Bobcats over the Hawks on Friday night, holding West Delaware to 35.1 percent shooting overal and three of 14 from outside the arc.
Junior Jenna Twedt led the Bobcats with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. Sophomore McKenna Kramer had nine points, three rebounds and two steals. Sophomore Emma Townsley added seven points, six rebounds and two assists.
Benton (4-2) hosted Mount Pleasant for a non-conference game on Monday and will welcome Williamsburg (3-2) on Tuesday before facing country rival Vinton-Shellsburg (6-0) in Vinton on Friday.