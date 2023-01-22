Boys Basketball: Benton 66, South Tama 38
After starting the season 1-9, the Bobcats have turned things around with a three-game win streak against WaMaC West opponents. A tight 64-60 loss at Waverly-Shell Rock may have halted the streak, yet the score speaks for itself.
Against South Tama, senior Noah Franck 23 points, four rebounds and three assists. Senior Evan Daugherty had 11 points, three rebounds and two steals. Senior Blake Daugherty had 10 points and a steal.
The Bobcats (4-10) will travel to Williamsburg on Tuesday and host Clear Creek-Amana on Friday.
Girls Basketball: Benton 60, Waverly-Shell Rock 45
The Bobcats have four games in a row, including this past week’s 67-12 win at South Tama on Friday and topped with a road win at 4A ninth-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock on Saturday.
Benton won nearly every facet of Saturday’s game, outsourcing the Go-Hawks in each of the four quarters. Despite their lack of size, the Bobcats won the battle on the board 25-22 and outshot the Go-Hawks with nine made threes. Fouls did mount for Benton (18 committed), yet no fouled out. The Bobcats only committed three turnovers, while assisting on 14 baskets.
Senior Jenna Twedt finished with 17 points and seven assists (one turnover). Juniors Emma Townsley (15), Piper Nelson (12) and McKenna Kramer (11) joined in double figures.
Benton (14-2) will host Williamsburg on Tuesday and travel to Clear Creek-Amana on Friday.
Boys Wrestling: Benton wins East Marshall Dual Tournament
Straight off a dual win at Vinton-Shellsburg on Thursday, the Bobcats picked up four dual wins at East Marshall on Saturday. Benton opened with a 46-26 win over Union, 56-24 win over Gilbert, 72-0 win over Des Moines North-Hoover, and a 46-27 win over WaMaC rival South Tama.
The Bobcats now prepare for the WaMaC Conference Tournament at Independence on Saturday. Benton may also find themselves qualified for Regional Duals on Tuesday, Jan. 31. They will need to be ranked in the top 24 of the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association for Class 2A and the rankings will have come out on Monday.
Boys Wrestling: Marion 58, Center Point-Urbana 15
The Stormin’ Pointers picked up three wins at Marion with William Gerhold at 170 lbs (7-5 decision), Liam Jouanne at 195 lbs (5-2 decision) and Jordan Wedo at 126 lbs (6-3). CPU will compete in the WaMaC Conference Meet alongside Benton and Vinton-Shellsburg on Saturday.