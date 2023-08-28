VIKETTES 2-2 AT MESKWAKI INVITE
TAMA — The Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes split a couple pair of matches Saturday at the Meskwaki volleyball Invitational.
The Vikettes (4-3 on the year) knocked off the host Warriors, 21-3, 21-15, and Colo-NESCO, 21-17, 21-10, but dropped decisions to Denver (ranked 10th in Class 2A), 14-21, 12-21 and to Class 1A top-rated Ankeny Christian, 15-21, 15-21.
Ashlyn Murray led the Vikettes with 16 kills, with Tess Erickson and Peytin Clemensen adding 11 each.
Sydney Walton finished with 38 assists, while Julia Johns totaled 30 disgs.
Clemensen was 29 of 33 from the serving line, while Erickson added a 19- for 19 day.
The Vikettes were in Independence Tuesday to take on Mid-Prairie and the host Mustangs, before coming home to host Saturday’s Vikette Invitational.
CPU GRIDDERS FALL AT GRINNELL, 14-3
GRINNELL — Offense was at a premium Friday night as first-year head coach Brenden Schott took his Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers on the road, where they fell to the host Tigers, 14-3.
CPU took the early lead in this one, as Drew Schellhorn’s first quarter field goal gave them a 3-0 lead. A 39-yard Brady Coffman to Evan Mahoney pass went for a touchdown, that gave Grinnell a 6-3 halftime lead.
In the third, Coffman threw another TD pass, then ran for the two-point conversion to give the Tigers a 14-3 lead.
The Stormin’ Pointers amassed 174 yards in total offense to the Tigers 152. CPU QB Jackson Brinks was nine of 21 for 52 yards passing in the game, while rushing for 43 yards on 18 carries.
CPU comes home to Rogers Field Friday to take Anamosa.