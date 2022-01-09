Boys Basketball:
Independence 49, VS 40
A delicate 12-11 lead by the Vikings disappeared as the Mustangs doubled up on visitors, going into halftime with a 27-20 lead. VS would bring the score back down to three by the end of the third quarter, but the Mustangs again had an answer with a strong final quarter.
No stats were available in time for publication. The Vikings (2-8) will host Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday and Center Point-Urbana (2-7) on Friday.
Marion 65, Benton 47
The Bobcats go off to a promising start on Friday, trailing the Wolves 18-17 after one quarter. Marion added to their lead through three quarters, including an eight point difference at the final buzzer. Benton turned the ball over 18 times compared to Marion’s 10 turnovers.
Senior Aiden Harris finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while juniors Evan Daugherty and Noah Franck each had seven points.
The Bobcats (2-7) hosted Waverly-Shell Rock on Monday and will travel to South Tama on Tuesday, Independence on Friday.
Boys Basketball: Williamsburg 66,
Center Point-Urbana 49
The two WaMaC rivals battled back and forth for three quarters on Friday at Williamsburg. CPU got their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter, but could not hold onto it after late foul trouble and were outscored 24-9 for the loss.
Senior Kanon Tupa led the Stormin’ Pointers with 11 points, senior Gabe Hansen 10 points, and Easton Tupa, Gavin Brincks and Tucker Clark with six points each.
CPU (2-7) will host Independence on Tuesday, travel to Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday (2-8) and make their way up north to Decorah on Saturday.
Wapsie Valley 61, Union 49
Down by 20 points, the Knights attempted a comeback in the fourth quarter and managed to cut Wapsie’s lead down to 12 before the final buzzer. This win marked the 10th consecutive loss to the Warriors.
Stats were not available in time for publication. Union (5-4) traveled to Grundy Center on Monday and will host AGWSR on Tuesday and top-ranked Dike-New Hartford on Friday.
Boys Swimming:
VS second in Tro-Hawk Invitational
The Stormin’ Vikes placed second in a six-team field in Waterloo on Saturday with several top two finishes. Carter Kirtz won the 100 Butterfly with a time of 1:01.39. Ian Allsup was runner-up in the 100 Freestyle with a time of 52.79. Brayden Schlief finished second in the 50 Freestyle. In the final event of the 400 Freestyle relay, Kirtz, Wesley Farrell, Schlief and Allsup placed second with a time of 3:39.68.
VS will compete at a meet on the Grinnell College campus on Tuesday and return to Vinton for Senior Night against Williamsburg a week later on January 18.
Girls Basketball:
Benton 46, Marion 39
A 14-7 start for the Bobcats was wiped out in the second quarter by the Wolves, who kept it a close game into the third quarter. The final quarter went Benton’s way 18-13 to pull off their five win in five games.
Junior Jenna Twedt led the Bobcats with 17 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Sophomore Emma Townsley had 12 points and seven rebounds, sophomore McKenna Kramer six points and three rebounds.
The Bobcats (8-3) will host three games this week: Waverly-Shell Rock on Monday, South Tama on Tuesday and Independence on Friday.
Center Point-Urbana 51, Williamsburg 39
A 21-6 second quarter led the 3A sixth-ranked Stormin’ Pointers over a Raiders team coming into Friday’s game on a 4-1 winning streak. Senior Ryley Goebel finished with 24 points, junior Ryanne Hansen 10 points and junior Nicole Rick six points in the home win.
CPU (10-1) will travel to Independence on Tuesday and host Vinton-Shellsburg (8-4) on Friday.
Wapsie Valley 55, Union 25
Union traveled to face a Wapsie Valley team which had won four of its last six games, and the Warriors showed why they’ve turned their recent fortunes around. The Knights were killed on the glass 53-22, including 22 offensive boards by the Warriors.
Union (3-6) traveled to Grundy Center on Monday and will host AGWSR on Tuesday and top-ranked Dike-New Hartford on Friday.
Wrestling: CPU fourth at
Farr Jebens Invitational
Teegan Fuessley was the champion at 120 lbs, as he lead eight other Stormin’ Pointers who placed. Cael Steinkamp (106 lbs), Ryan Barth (145 lbs) and Collin Hoskins (182 lbs) each placed second in their brackets.
CPU will travel to Independence on Thursday and compete in a tournament at Solon on Saturday.