BUTLER COUNTY, IOWA — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) today announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Governor Kim Reynolds’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration following April 24 — May 13, 2023 Mississippi River flooding. The declaration triggers the release of federal resources to Iowa counties that sustained damages.
“I’m grateful to President Biden and FEMA for quickly approving Governor Reynolds’ request for a major disaster declaration. Iowans are resilient. This federal funding will give communities along the Mississippi River additional tools as they continue to recover from this year’s severe flooding,” Grassley said.
These seven counties are eligible to receive resources from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program: Allamakee, Clayton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee and Scott. The program helps state and local governments, along with certain private nonprofit organizations, repair and replace disaster-damaged facilities and infrastructure.
The declaration also notes all Iowa counties may apply for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which helps prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards.
Grassley this month led Iowa’s federal congressional delegation in urging President Biden to grant Governor Reynolds’ request for this Major Disaster Declaration. Read their letter HERE.