Effort. Energy. Expectation.
All gone within a few minutes.
It was closer to 20 minutes in reality, but Grundy Center’s seven-run sixth inning Monday completely quashed the home team’s attempt to keep it close in a 14-2 Spartans win.
Grundy Center (9-2) scored 10 runs in the final two innings after Oelwein (4-9) closed within 4-1 after the fifth.
“I thought we had momentum and then came back out and didn’t throw enough strikes,” head coach Colin Morgan said. “Didn’t make enough plays defensively, and it put us into a hole.”
Sometimes it’s that simple.
“It is,” Morgan added. “Throw strikes, make routine plays and put the ball in play. Struggle with any one of those three, it makes baseball a long and frustrating sport.”
Oelwein also went to its bullpen four times during the first day of a five-game, four-day week, which didn’t make Morgan happy. The bullpen allowed 10 runs in just 2 2/3 innings, with two relievers meeting the 25-pitch mandate Morgan set.
“Right,” Morgan said of running out several relievers. “Then we have to be strategic with our relievers, so they can come back and throw the rest of the week, too.”
Starter Carter Jeanes labored through 4 2/3 innings, mixing five walks and a hit batter with six strikeouts before departing.
“He didn’t have his greatest command, but he settled in and battled for us,” Morgan said. “When you’re playing five varsity games in a week, it’s important to get a starter who can get to the pitch limit.”
Oelwein left two runners on base in the first, second and third innings. It also left two on in the fifth, despite closing within 4-1.
Garet Kiel singled with one out and Jeanes was hit by a pitch with two. Ray Gearhart doubled to plate Kiel for a three-run deficit, and Terick Pryor was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Christian Stoler grounded out to end the threat.
In the sixth, Kale Horkheimer reached on a one-out error, and Chris Rocha’s doubled rove him in. Kiel was hit by a pitch, but Caden Penhollow struck out and Jeanes grounded out to end the threat.
“The whole game counts,” Morgan said. “Going into the bottom of the fifth I felt good about our chances. We put together some good at-bats, found the zone a little bit more, had an opportunity with two outs. Didn’t get a hit, and it happens sometimes.
“Gotta find a way. We struggled to do that. But the nice thing about baseball is we don’t have to sit back on this. We come back and play the rest of the week.”
Gearhart (2 for 4, RBI, stolen base), Kiel (2 for 2) and Rocha (2 for 3) all doubled. Three of Oelwein’s seven hits were doubles.