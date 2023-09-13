VINTON — When I was a kid, my dad would take me with him to the local filling station where he would always buy me a ten cent lollipop. I remember he would joke with the attendant about getting a “smile for a dime.” I thought of this memory this morning when I realized I was smiling on my way to the local filling station. Considering inflation and the passing decades, my smile now costs seventeen dimes and a nickel, and the “treat” is a cup of dark roast.
The smile comes from more than the coffee though. There’s a certain joy in walking into a welcoming place where the attendants know you, and where you can hear a group of guys in a corner solving the world’s problems, just like they did yesterday, and will do again tomorrow.
Keep in mind, the filling stations in 1976 were not like they are today. The candy aisle was more like a selection of maybe five or six different candy bars on the counter. The one kind of potato chip was sold in metal cans with lids stacked in the corner. One or two kinds of soda came from a vending machine and was dispensed in glass bottles. Maybe there was a coffee pot, but to-go cups were not really a thing back then, so coffee on-the-go wasn’t really typical.
Today, Vinton residents have multiple options for coffee on the run. The options vary in brand, brew style, and price. Folks on the go don’t always have time for a cup from a pour-over coffee shop. Or they might already be at a gas station, so that’s where they’ll get their cup. For that first morning dose, people tend to choose the quickest option on their commute, so they might not necessarily be choosing for taste as much as convenience and price.
Prices vary with the brew styles. Pour-over brews are most expensive, but also start with the highest quality of beans, have a robust flavor, and come with a more relaxing atmosphere. Fifth Street Koffee Haus at 102 E 5th Street serves PT’s Coffee and Fifth Street brands of pour-over coffee. This method might take a few more minutes, but for many the taste is worth the time. Brookside Brew and Chew, 115 W 4th Street, serves pour-over brew as well. They also serve coffee brewed in a traditional Bun coffee maker, which is less expensive. The house brew at Brookside is Jack’s Stir Brew brand, but their Espresso is made with beans from Fat Cup Coffee Company out of Waterloo.
Kwik Star brews the Karabu brand in large pots. The House and Kona blends are made from freshly ground beans. The decaf and flavored options are brewed from prepackaged bags of ground coffee. Kwik Star sells refillable cups in 16, 20, 32, and 64 ounce options.
Both Casey’s General Stores have Bean-to-Cup machines where the coffee is ground when ordered and brewed directly into the cup. Casey’s also sells refillable cups in similar sizes.
The convenience stores keep their prices competitive, but prices can vary with monthly or seasonal specials. Right now, for example, Ehlinger’s Vinton Express, 310 S K Ave, is participating in the Dollars for Scholars Fundraiser for Vinton/Shellsburg Schools. When customers purchase a refillable cup for $20, Ehlinger’s is offering free refills through the end of December. The campaign started in late August and since then Einghers has sold over 80 refillable cups. The staff at Elinghers said since the campaign started they have seen many new smiles in their store.
Dollars for Scholars cups may also be purchased at Vinton/Shellsburg schools.