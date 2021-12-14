INDEPENDENCE – Shadron C. Silberstein, 49 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
He was born on August 2, 1972, in Primghar, the son of Roger Carl and Patricia Sue (Kingsbury) Silberstein. On November 6, 1999, he and the former Tammy Lyn Bellendier were married at the First United Methodist Church in Independence.
Mr. Silberstein is survived by his wife, Tammy; a son; two brothers; and a sister. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the First United Methodist Church in Independence with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Visitation will after 12 noon at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to the family. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.