SHELLSBURG- It was an eventful Saturday for the City of Shellsburg as they held their annual Shellsburg BigDays.
Residents and area folks saturated the park for rock-painting, cotton-candy making, UTV mud courses and duck racing.
Garth Gardeman, who lives 5 miles west of Shellsburg, tracks the duck races all the way back to the 70’s, “They used to back a dump truck up to the edge of the bridge and release the ducks that way.... it was quite a sight.”
Gardeman is happy the community showed up and linked together to make this years Shellburg Big Days one of revival. He noted how the Covid Pandemic and Derecho put not only a still on the events, but on the spirits of Shellsburg people the past few years.
Alisha Blattler, of Shellsburg, was on the committee and could be seen running from place to place, making sure everything went off without a hitch.
“I told myself I was going to be on it this year” she laughs as she mentally notes to include lots of picture updates to the event page, highlighting the favorite moments from the days activities.
The evening concluded with BootJack, a live country band out of Cedar Rapids, and a Fireworks presentation courtesy of Tech Industrial Pyrotechnics.