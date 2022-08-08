The former Rock Ridge Residential Care Center (401 Canton Street NW) in Shellsburg may see new life as a substance abuse facility after being granted a “conditional use” by the city Board of Adjustments on Thursday despite vocal concerns from citizens.
Landmark Recovery, which operates 11 facilities across several states, seeks to open and operate a 50 bed “inpatient substance use disorder treatment facility” at the former assisted living facility. Shellsburg’s zoning regulations, however, include a definition of an assisted care facility including the wording “...excluding a facility providing care for alcoholism, drug addiction…” Annie Mooney, Vice President of Public Affairs for Landmark Recovery, represented her organization as they requested the conditional use despite this language.
“Statiscally, one out of two people in this room will know of someone who has, who does, or who may be facing a problem with drinking or improper use of prescription drugs,” Mooney said. “These disorders do not discriminate, nor should the rules that govern the opportunity to provide treatment. We have chosen this specific site as it is in line with the type of properties we look for. The layout is easily adapted for our needs, allowing us to keep construction costs down.”
Mooney described security measures to the board of adjustments while a standing room crowd in the Shellsburg American Legion listened intently. The venue was changed from the city council chambers to the legion due to expected numbers out for the hearing. Shellsburg residents brought concerns up during public comment including the close proximity of the facility to Shellsburg Elementary, impacted on property values in town with the arrival of this facility, the lack of emergency service in town able to respond in a timely manner to the facility, safety in the community, and how much revenue it would bring to Shellsburg.
“I’m telling you, this (facility) will put strain on both the EMS and sheriffs departments,” Tom Wilson, a Shellsburg resident said during public comment. “The sheriff’s department does a great job for the community with the hours they are contracted to do. This is a non-lockdown facility. What’s to stop someone from walking out of the facility to get a 12 pack? It seems like every couple of years, this community takes one step forward and two steps back. Now we’re going to have to lock our doors. This isn’t small-town living, like everyone here wants.”
Ryan Davis, Principal of Shellsburg Elementary, acknowledged that services such as what Landmark Recovery provides are a “good cause”, over the years. He voiced his concerns with the proximity of school to the facility, but iterated he would “work with whoever I need to make sure that our kids are safe.”
“There are questions that need to be answered and a lot of the fears that we have in this room are just from the unknown,” Davis said. “We haven’t had a facility like this. The board is going to make the best decision for our community. I totally trust this group.”
After a closed session by the board, the conditional use was approved 4-1, but outpatient service will not be permitted with this conditional use. This is a developing story and Vinton Newspapers will provide updates when made available.