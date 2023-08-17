GMF

The Gold Medal Flour sign has greeted visitors to Shellsburg for decades, but it is fading and falling into disrepair. The Shellsburg Area Community Group is currently trying to raise $15,000 to restore the sign.

 Submitted photo

SHELLSBURG — The Gold Medal Flour mural on the Pearl Street Social Club building is in bad shape. It will cost $15,000 to hire a professional restoration company. SACG is conducting a fundraising campaign to restore the mural, via a mailing that will be sent to Shellsburg businesses and individuals. The mailer, which contains all the details, can be seen below. Please consider contributing. You can send a check made to Shellsburg Mural Restoration to Shellsburg Area Community Group, PO Box 71, Shellsburg, IA, 52332, or donate online at www.gofundme.com/f/shellsburgs-gold-medal-flour-mural. Your contribution is tax deductible and you will receive a receipt.

Goal: $15,000

Amount raised as of 8/10/23: $5,218

($4,934 after GoFundMe fees)

CONTRIBUTORS:

Tier 1

Michael and Carolyn Sanders

Tier 2

Brad Beatty

Lonnie and Rhonda Speckner

Shelbie Williams

Nancy Thorkildson

Jim and Jill Hidinger

Tier 3

Hilary Hershner

Amanda Trask

SACG (Big Day donations)

Damon Salter

Gillian Bloodgood

Kimberly Dales

Erin Seely

Jim and Judy Sharp

Nate and Karolyn Roehr

Mark and Virginia Chase

Jay and Sue Herman

Anonymous

Danny Hartman

Laura Wood

Marlys Harms

Tim Peters

Jessica Johnson

Tags