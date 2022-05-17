STAFF REPORT
A 45-year-old Clermont man accused of sexually abuse turned himself in to Fayette County authorities Tuesday morning.
According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Eric Nordrum, allegedly has sexually assaulted a child under 5 years old in his home in Clermont, “as well as several other victims.:
The Sheriff’s Office on Monday asked the general public through news release and social media for information about Nordrum’s whereabouts.
Nordrum turned himself in at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, to the Sheriff’s Office. He is being held on a $25,000 bond and charges are pending.
Sheriff Marty Fisher thanked the public for their assistance, in a news release.