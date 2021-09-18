July 31, 1953 — Sept. 17, 2021
FAYETTE — Sheryl M. Cue, 68, of rural Fayette, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at MercyOne-Oelwein Senior Care with family by her side.
Funeral Service: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, with Deacon Michal Schemmel officiating.
Sheryl M. Rechkemmer was born on July 31, 1953 in Oelwein, the daughter of Charles Raymond & Dorothy Mae (Schmidt) Rechkemmer. She received her education from the West Central School where she graduated in the Class of 1971. Sheryl was a lifelong area resident. She was a homemaker and mother, being blessed with two children, Brandi Lee and Nickolas James. Sheryl was also a farmer, truly enjoying her work. Sheryl was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. She enjoyed flowers, quilting and dachshund dogs.
Sheryl is survived by her daughter: Brandi (Tracy) Allen of Dallas, Texas; son: Nick (Rhonda) Cue of Oelwein; two grandchildren: Jane Cue and Morgan Cue and two brothers: Dennis (Judy) Rechkemmer of Coggon and Ronald (Doris) Rechkemmer of Mason City and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Herb Rechkemmer.