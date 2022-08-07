Terry Schild came back to his roots in Benton County for his 55th class reunion, but Saturday saw the army veteran honored with a Quilt of Valor by the local Freedom Stitchers group in a family gathering at the community center attached to US Bank.
“I hadn’t heard of Quilts of Valor before Rita (Moore) sent me an application,” Schild said. “I had to do a web search to see what it was about. I sent the application in.”
Schild, originally from rural Mt. Auburn, served in the US Army from 1968 to 1971, including a year overseas in Vietnam. He left the area in 1977 and now resides in California. A trip back to Vinton afforded Schild the opportunity to receive his quilt from the very people who helped stitch it: Rita Moore and Don Dixson.
Freedom Stitchers presented the quilt to Schild and drew many ohs and ahs from the family members. As tradition, Schild was wrapped in the quilt and presented with a certificate. The group insisted the quilt was not “mean to stay in a closet or on display”, but rather to be used on a daily basis.
“It’s all very humbling,” Schild said. “I’m all choked up about it. With my family here, I’m trying to keep myself from crying. This is a wonderful opportunity and I hope other veterans go through with it.”
Quilts of Valor has produced over 270,000 quilts for veterans and service members for over 15 years and have continued their work even through the recent COVID pandemic with smaller, family-oriented ceremonies. Schild’s family took photos throughout the ceremony and closed with Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”