VINTON — Last Thursday, the Palace Theater in Vinton showed the award-winning documentary “Shift” to almost 70 patrons who attended the 7pm viewing. In attendance for the showing was Vinton native and Co-Director of “Shift” Kelsey Kremer. Vinton resident and RAGRAI Director Matt Phippen, was also present for the show. One of the featured characters in the film, Dana Chandler and her husband Mark made the trip from Des Moines to attend. Kremer, Phippen and Chandler all spoke to the crowd after the film and answered questions.
In 57 minutes, “Shift” tells a story of RAGRAI mainly through the eyes of three riders and a pair of community leaders. Each story is a tale of the personal journey taken to get to RAGRAI and how participating in the ride contributes to peace and fulfillment. The majority of the filming took place during RAGRAI 49. The team collected 70 hours of footage, and Kremer said she watched “every second” before logging, organizing, and editing it. The project began in January 2022, and was completed in May of 2023 in time for RAGRAI 50.
The film starts with a brief explanation of RAGRAI’s beginning, and includes footage and interviews of the first ever ride. RAGBRAI stands for Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, and it was a couple of journalists at the Des Moines Register that got this all started. “Nearly 50 years ago, a pair of Des Moines Register writers and weekend bicyclists got a wild hair to pedal across the state and call it work. ‘One condition,’ the paper’s brass said: ‘You have to invite readers to join the ride.’ In the five decades since about 300 brave souls set out on that first ride in 1973, RAGBRAI has grown into the oldest, largest and longest recreational bicycle touring event in the world,” ragbrai.com.
“Shift” is aptly named. The title hints at bikes, but also describes the transformation the riders of RAGRAI experience, as well as the towns they roll through. In the Q&A after the showing, Kremer said that the idea came about as a way to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of RAGBRAI.
“Co-Director Courtney Crowder and I knew going into it that we really wanted to do something that would more than just tell the history of Ragbrai, more than just count the last years. We wanted to tell a story that would endure much longer and that would celebrate and honor RAGBRAI in a way that people could connect with for a really long time. So we knew that would be a story of the people and the places on the ride,” Kremer said.
The film stars Dayna Chandler, Torie Giffin, Daniel Giffin, Andrew Boddicker, Ian Zahren, Adam Lineberry and Liam Lineberry. Kremer said that the film team knew from the beginning that they wanted “Shift” to feature diverse voices. “We started thinking about who we knew, since at the Register we’ve been covering RAGRAI for a really long time so we knew some of these stories. Like Daniel’s story has gone viral in years before so we knew they would be a good fit. We reached out to Black Girls Do Bike, and then Matt told us about the couple, Andrew and Ian in Lansing. We looked through a list of first time riders because we knew we wanted to include a first time rider and Adam was on that list,” Kremer said.
Adam Lineberry rode RAGRAI for the first time with his 10-year-old son Liam. The ride across Iowa was part of Adam’s commitment to ride across the nation in four years for Addiction Awareness. On his YouTube channel “Redeeming Eden,” Adam dedicated his ride daily to someone who lost their fight with addiction. Torie and Daniel Giffin are from Colorado Springs, CO. Daniel’s story went viral a couple of years ago and the film shows his struggle and the support Iowans gave him in his fight with brain cancer. Andrew Boddicker and Ian Zahren’s story is also followed in the film. The couple did not ride in RAGBRAI but were instrumental in the success of the town of Lansing’s hosting of RAGRAI. The acceptance and support they received from the town of Lansing is part of the story they shared.
Dayna Chandler is the director of the Des Moines chapter of a national organization called Black Girls Do Bike. She shared her part of her story with Vinton residents after the showing.
“When Courtney asked if I would be willing to be a part of the documentary, it took a little bit to decide. I was praying about it for a while. What I heard was I can’t get in the way of what God may be doing. How he may use what I have to do what I’ve been asked to do. So I just kinda humbled myself. I was concerned about a whole lot of things, like vanity things, unsure about showing myself on a bike, but I made a decision and I’m glad that I did. I think about Daniel and Adam, and everyone’s story and how we’re connected. There’s a thread that weaves through all of us and that connection is just truth for me. I’d like to thank Kelsey and Courtney for encouraging me. It’s been an honor to share and get to know these people,” Chandler said.
So far, “Shift” has received at least one award from the Lacrosse Adventure Film Festival. They have also been invited to the Iowa Independent Film Festival and the Cedar River FIlm festival and are hoping for more invitations. “Our current goal is that we are trying to get into film festivals. The film festival process takes a little while and in order to get into festivals the documentary can’t be too available, because they want people to attend their film festival. So once we get through with the festival run, we hope to have the film streaming online. We do have DVDs for sale on the RAGBRAI website,” Kremer said. An Iowa State graduate and Emmy award-winning photojournalist for the Des Moines Register, Kremer recently made the transition to PBS, as a documentary producer so we can expect more documentaries from her in the future.
RAGBRAI Director Matt Phippen closed the evening with a statement of thanks and a reminder of how special RAGBRAI truly is. “Thank you on behalf of RAGBRAI, and the 30,000 riders that rode last year, and the 70,000 that rode this year. They’re gonna see this. They’re gonna find it and they are going to come back here every year. I don’t think we Iowans know. We live in this beautiful state, and we kinda just take this for granted. It’s always been around and we don’t understand that this means so much to so many people. When you have 50 states flying to Iowa to ride their bicycles, it is pretty cool. 20 countries that say they want to come too. This year we had a rider from Germany that flew 8000 miles just to ride his bike across our state. We are not a flyover state. If you come here, you’ll find that we’re pretty cool and you should come back every year in July,” Phippen said.