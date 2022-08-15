VINTON — “No way!”
This was the immediate thought in Annabelle Newton’s mind when she heard her name called on Saturday night, announcing that she was the 1st Runner-up in the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen competition on the Bill Riley Stage. Among 103 candidates, Benton County’s own queen was selected by the judges for the honor.
“I was in shock,” Newton said. “I wasn’t expecting it at all, especially that high of placing. I felt confident that I had done well, and wasn’t nervous at all coming into it. I was very excited and very honored.”
The Vinton native, who was crowned 2022 Benton County Fair Queen back in June, went through a five minute interview with judges and filled out an application for this year’s fair queen competition. She participated in the state fair parade on Wednesday and also spent time with other queens from across Iowa connecting on similar interests.
“All the little kids just got so excited to see 100 of us with crowns and sashes on,” Newton said. “It was a very different parade than anything I’ve ever done before. It’s always fun to take part in these. I’ve loved doing it the past two years as county princess and queen. You get to meet so many amazing people this way, and these last few days I’ve met so many girls who share the same passions as me and love the fair like I do.”
Newton received a $1,500 scholarship, a $300 gift card, a plaque and flowers as runner-up for State Fair Queen. She will assume the duties of the State Fair Queen if the queen is unable to fulfill them herself. Newton has been told she is the first Benton County queen to be selected for an honor in the state fair queen contest.
“It definitely would not have been possible without all the support from our county,” Newton said. “It’s exciting to know I’m the first one. I want to thank our queen coordinator, Angie Becker, and everyone who puts the county fair together. The people here at the State Fair did an amazing job with their contest and the program they put on.”
Newton, the daughter of Chad and Kim Newton, is also on the Benton County 4-H Youth Council, President of the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA chapter, and involved in cross country and track at Vinton-Shellsburg.