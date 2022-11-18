Dec. 18, 1935 — Nov. 16, 2022
SUMNER — Shirley Ann (Moeller) Huck, 86, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with the Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Interment will be at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the church Saturday. Memorials may be made in Shirley’s name to Bremer County 4-H, St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, SEMS, or the Readlyn Community Library. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Shirley’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Shirley is survived by her children, Ed Huck of Onalaska, Wisconsin and his children, Matthew Huck and Amber Huck and her daughter, Jennifer Huck; Lesley (Darla) Huck of San Antonio, Texas and their children, Lesley III (Mayra) Huck, and their children, Oliver, Audry, and Hailey, Andrew (Mona Min) Huck and their son, Anderson and Heidi (David) Cook and their daughters, Helena and Penelope, and Carolyn (Rick) Ramirez of Corpus Christi, Texas and their daughter, Abbigail (Rey) Puente; sister, Marjean (Fred) Huehbner of Sumner; brother-in-law, Clarence (Rosemary) Huck of Waverly; and sister-in-law, Ann (Duane) Bahlman of Waverly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, Irene Moeller; father- and mother-in-law, Lesley and Gladys Huck; husband, Eugene Huck on Jan. 8, 2021; brother, David Guhlow; sister-in-law, Betty (Chuck) Struck; and brother-in-law, Larry Huck.