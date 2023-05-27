INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, May 23, 2023: A storied season for the Independence girls soccer team has come to a shocking end. A 1-0 loss to Iowa City Liberty (9-8) ends the season of the #5-ranked Mustangs in the 2nd-round of 2A-Regionals.
A shot from the left side with 17:17 to play found the net for the Lightning and that’s all they needed to hold on and advance to face Marion in the Regional Finals.
The Mustangs had plenty of opportunities with several corner kicks but failed to find the net. After a slow start in the first half where Liberty controlled the ball, the Mustangs started taking control of the game and moving the ball into their half of the field taking several shots to no avail.
The lone goal for the Lightning came after a scrum for the ball in the left corner where Bella Louvar was shoved to the ground (a blatant no call) which opened up a shot for the Liberty girl and she bent it in over the head of goalie Lindsay Beyer.
The Mustangs end their season with a 14-2 record and will have everyone back for next season.
I for one, was not ready for this season to come to an end, and as a sportswriter, I feel like I’m not saying enough about these girls. For someone (this sportswriter) that doesn’t really follow soccer — and to be honest, really don’t like soccer – I really enjoyed watching these girls. Most games are like ‘hit it to the goalie and let her punt it back to midfield and start over’, but the Independence girls use precision passing and timely shots up the field. They would rather control the ball then punt it away where there’s a 50/50 battle for it at center field.
Standout players for this sportswriter and the Bulletin Journal were Easten Miller, Addie Lange, Ellie Fangman, Bella Louvar, and Lindsay Beyer. I should say the entire defensive group, but I don’t know all their names. So sorry if you are not mentioned, because defensively you are all awesome.
Easten Miller is a scoring machine. She creates shots by pure hustle and footwork, yet a benevolent passer. Miller led the WaMaC conference in scoring.
Addison Lange has great ball handling on the basketball court and also great ball handling on the soccer field. A precision passer with a gift of exactitude on free kicks.
Ellie Fangman plays with more physicality, which the girls need. If there’s a loose ball, she’s going to get it. I look for her to be more of a scoring threat next season.
Bella Louvar is a ball hawk. It seems like a waste of possession when opposing teams punt the ball back to mid-field, because Louvar is going to get it. She uses her speed – and for a 5’0” gal, she’s tenacious. Interestingly enough, she’s got some ups… she can get up there for headers (is that what you call them?). I can say the same for the entire defense, whom have been terrific all year. Sorry I don’t know all your names but know that I have recognized you. I’ll be better next season.
Lindsay Beyer has been a stalwart in the net all season. Beyer sits 11th in 2A in goals against (10). And has 61 saves on the season.
These are the Bulletin Journal Standout Players. I look forward to seeing the Mustangs next season.