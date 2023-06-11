VINTON -- As it many times happens at outdoor rock concerts, it rained. But as it also happens at rock concerts, no one seemed to care.
Bright Lights on Fourth Street had a record-setting show Saturday night, headlined by the ultimate tribute band, Hairball. A crowd of over 2,000 packed between A and First Avenues, from the pavement to the apartment windows.
St. Paul-based Hairball's unique act has the band switching between several classic 1970s and '80s bands. Saturday night the show opening with KISS and ended with Van Halen, with Motley Crue, Queen, and AC/DC -- among others -- making appearances.
With incredibly smooth transitions, the band members went through costume changes as they would morph from one band to another. The lead singers rotated throughout the show. It began with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, then moved on the likes of Vince Neil, Jon Bon Jovi, Freddie Mercury, and Brian Johnson.
The evening began with a short set from 3rd Offense, a Strawberry Point-based group in the tradition of the old-school "Power Trio". They opened with "Come Together" by the Beatles, and for over 45 minutes, they performed a eclectic set that covered nearly 60 years of rock and county music.
