WATERLOO — VS/CPU swimming will enjoy their break from competition to get healthy and prepare for their 2023 stretch of the season, defeating Waterloo and coming second to Decorah on Friday.
“Flu, strep, COVID, injuries and other ailments have really hit us hard the past three weeks,” coach Rob Levis said. “On Monday, we had 8 of our 18 guys out. Despite the shortages, we managed to beat Waterloo last night up in Decorah. Given everything we have had to battle through, we’re pretty good.”
Ian Allsup won the 200 Free with a time of 1:57 and second in the 200 Back with a time of 58.01 in a narrow race. The 200 Free relay of Aleric Weber, James DeSmet, Ian Vrba and Alssup were second with a time of 1:42.79. Broden Farrell was third in the 100 Free with a time of 56.94, Vrba third in the 100 Breast with a time of 1:14.03 and Wes Farrell third in the 100 Back with a time of 1:02.41. The 400 Free relay of Weber, both Farrells and Allsup finished the meet with a second place time of 3:51.
The Stomin’ Vikes will be home on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to resume their season.