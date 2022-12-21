VINTON — Vikette basketball faced their fifth ranked opponent of the early season as they welcomed Waverly-Shell Rock on Monday, unable to overcome a “flat start” in a 49-40 loss to the Go-Hawks.
“This is a talented, physical Waverly team,” coach Rich Haisman said. “This was a great challenge to face before break. I love how we picked up our energy and effort after that first quarter and had our chances to take the lead.”
VS found itself in a 15-4 hole after one quarter of basketball, but came out on a 10-0 run in the second quarter to put the Vikettes right back in this game. The Go-Hawks ran their offense through junior post Katelyn Eggena, drawing foul after foul and making their free throws. W-SR stayed on top 26-21 at halftime.
“We put them on the line and they wouldn’t miss,” Haisman said, referring to the Go-Hawks making 22 of 26 free throws. “We were 13 of 21. There was a difference right there.”
The Vikettes would get a couple of shots to fall to bring the game back within reach, but the Go-Hawks had a response each time, mainly on the free throw line. Senior Ashlie Meyer led the Vikettes with 11 points, senior Alyssa Griffith and junior Julia Johnson with eight points each.
“We got the looks we wanted, but we just didn’t put them in,” Haisman said. “But there’s no doubt we are moving in the right direction. It’s not if we are going to be the team we want to be, it’s when will we get there. We have to find a rhythm offensively earlier in games.”
Check out next week’s Vinton Eagle for coverage of Tuesday’s win over South Tama.