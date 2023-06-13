Once a year (at least), Dad gets his due. That’s when Father’s Day rolls around. It’s our opportunity to celebrate all the great dads out there . . . but without “Mother’s Day,” our sires might still be in search of a celebration to call their own.
The first Mother’s Day observance was held on May 10, 1908 at Andrew’s Methodist Church, Grafton, West Virginia, In Fairmont, West Virginia, just 15 miles from Grafton, Grace Golden Clayton was immediately inspired by the event. On July 5, 1908, Clayton organized a “Father’s Day” service at Williams Memorial Methodist Episcopal Church South. Hundreds of area fathers (including Clayton’s) had perished in a December, 1907 mining disaster. She’d suggested the event as a means of honoring these men, as well as all fathers.
Clayton, however, was not a promoter. Following the 1908 “Father’s Day”, the idea of a holiday honoring the man of the house languished until 1910, when Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington was similarly inspired. After hearing a Mother’s Day sermon, Dodd became convinced that Dad also needed a day. She suggested June 5th, her own father’s birthday, but time was short. The celebration was delayed until June 19, 1910, when ministers throughout Spokane praised Dads from their pulpits.
Father’s Day caught on with the public and retailers, yet despite Dodd’s tireless promotion, decades went by without official recognition. Why the delay? Well, according to one member of the Florist’s Exchange, fathers just didn’t have the same “sentimental appeal” as mothers. Finally, in 1966, Lyndon B. Johnson officially proclaimed the third Sunday in June as “Father’s Day”. In 1972, a law to that effect was signed by Richard Nixon, and 90-year-old Sonora Smart Dodd was around to see it happen.
By then, of course, Father’s Day had become what the Father’s Day Council called “a second Christmas for all the men’s gift-oriented industries.” Recent estimates are that Americans spend over one billion dollars each year on Father’s Day festivities. And of course, when Dad isn’t otherwise occupied wincing at his latest new necktie, planting those new rosebushes, or firing up that new barbecue grill, part of his Father’s Day schedule includes opening greeting cards.
Dad’s day means big business for greeting card manufacturers. It’s the fifth most popular holiday for sending cards, with retailers totting up nearly 100 million dollars in card sales. And, the market for recipients is no longer limited to just dear old Dad. There are Father’s Day greetings tailor-made for grandpas, hubbies, sons, sons-in-law, uncles, godfathers, and assorted other favorite fellas.
Vintage Father’s Day cards are popular with today’s paper collectors, who are taken with their nostalgic, often humorous appeal. While popular card imagery includes such old stalwarts as fishing rods, smoking paraphernalia, and hunting equipment, interesting embellishments often added to the visual appeal. A World War II-era card, featuring an illustration of a hand-carved model battleship, was accented with raised wooden letters, spelling out “Dad”. A take-it-easy Dad was pictured at rest in a hammock made of real net, while a card showing a typewriter (remember those?), with the heading “You’re the type for me, Dad”, came complete with a swatch of “real” typewriter ribbon (in black and red, just like at the office). There were cards with metallic paper “mirrors”, so Dad could see who all the fuss was about. . .cards with glowing pipes, their embers courtesy of gold glitter. . .and more than a few cards depicting what Dad might rather be opening on his day off: a ready-to-be-drained cocktail shaker.
This Father’s Day, if you’re part of the more than 60 percent of Americans who’ll be getting Dad a card, why not send one of the vintage variety? Plenty of unsigned, new-old-stock cards are among the hundreds of Father’s Day items listed daily on eBay; most sell in the $5-10 range. And when you sign it, be sure and add “Thanks, Dad!”
Photo Associate: Hank Kuhlmann
Donald-Brian Johnson is the co-author of numerous Schiffer books on design and collectibles, including “Postwar Pop,” a collection of his columns. Please address inquiries to: donaldbrian@msn.com